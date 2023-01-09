Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
High upside LSU QB announces he will enter transfer portal
LSU is losing one of its quarterbacks, as Walker Howard has decided to enter the transfer portal. Howard was a decorated 2022 recruit but will look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. It was unlikely that he would have had much of a shot at seeing the field...
LSU Reveille
LSU men's hoops: Florida dominates LSU down the stretch leading to Tigers' third straight loss
LSU entered its game with Florida looking to get back on track in SEC play, but left the game in a deeper hole. The Tigers started the game on the front foot, and led 28-25 at halftime behind an impressive defensive effort. However, Florida found its rhythm in the second half and LSU was never able to respond leading to a 67-56 defeat.
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
WWL-TV
TWO BIG CB COMMITS | How LSU football's transfer portal approach sets them up for long-term success
Why is LSU's approach to recruiting via the transfer portal more effective for sustained success than it was last year?@
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
brproud.com
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after receiving multiple […]
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
wbrz.com
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
wbrz.com
Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
