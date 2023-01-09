ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaydownsouth.com

High upside LSU QB announces he will enter transfer portal

LSU is losing one of its quarterbacks, as Walker Howard has decided to enter the transfer portal. Howard was a decorated 2022 recruit but will look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. It was unlikely that he would have had much of a shot at seeing the field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

