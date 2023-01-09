ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Brexit: Protocol deal no guarantee of Stormont return, says Irish PM

There is no guarantee that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol would lead to the re-establishment of the Stormont Executive, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar was in Belfast on Thursday for meetings with Stormont's main parties. Talks continue between the UK and the EU to...
BBC

Rishi Sunak facing major Tory rebellion over internet safety law

Rishi Sunak is facing a major backbench rebellion over the government's plans to prevent harmful material on the internet. Thirty-six Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging content online. Their amendment to the Online Safety Bill...
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
The Guardian

Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England

A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC

UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police

Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC

Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help

The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC

World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track

A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
US News and World Report

British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister

BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
BBC

Andrew Bridgen's five-day Commons suspension approved

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from the House of Commons for five sitting days. The MP for North West Leicestershire was handed the sanction after the parliamentary watchdog concluded he had breached the MP's code of conduct. Mr Bridgen's attempt to overturn the recommendation was dismissed in December.
BBC

£12m awarded to invest in Shropshire communities

£12.4m has been awarded by the government to invest in communities. The money could be used for regeneration, upskilling workforces or boosting the economy of market towns in Shropshire, the council said. It added the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) would provide "much-needed" opportunities. "This funding will help to...
BBC

Royal Mail: Overseas post still disrupted after 'cyber incident'

People sending items abroad with Royal Mail have been warned there is no end in sight to delivery disruption after the firm was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday. The firm is still unable to send letters and parcels overseas and says it is "working hard" to fix the issue.
The Associated Press

Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
BBC

Slough teenager becomes one of UK's youngest HGV drivers

A teenager has become one of the UK's youngest HGV drivers, but cannot take to the roads as he has been unable to get insurance. Gurrajan Dhaliwal, from Slough, Berkshire, passed his category C + E Class One driving test at the age of 18 years and two months in October.
BBC

Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify

An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...

