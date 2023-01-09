Read full article on original website
Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
BELFAST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland Minister said on Thursday that he would take time to decide whether to call fresh elections as talks continue between London and Brussels on revising post-Brexit trade rules for the region.
BBC
Brexit: Protocol deal no guarantee of Stormont return, says Irish PM
There is no guarantee that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol would lead to the re-establishment of the Stormont Executive, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar was in Belfast on Thursday for meetings with Stormont's main parties. Talks continue between the UK and the EU to...
‘Not our lived experience’: Tunbridge Wells leaders rubbish Sunak levelling up boast
Rishi Sunak’s boast to Tunbridge Wells residents that he diverted public funds from deprived urban areas to help those such as the affluent Kent borough has been rubbished by local leaders. The prime minister was told by the council this had “not been our lived experience” and only one...
BBC
NI Protocol: Starmer urges Sunak to use Good Friday Agreement to solve Brexit crisis
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to use the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement to "fix minds" and resolve the NI protocol dispute. The Labour leader offered to help get a protocol deal through Parliament if it fails to win enough support from Conservative MPs. Sir Keir...
BBC
Rishi Sunak facing major Tory rebellion over internet safety law
Rishi Sunak is facing a major backbench rebellion over the government's plans to prevent harmful material on the internet. Thirty-six Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging content online. Their amendment to the Online Safety Bill...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters.
BBC
Andrew Bridgen's five-day Commons suspension approved
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from the House of Commons for five sitting days. The MP for North West Leicestershire was handed the sanction after the parliamentary watchdog concluded he had breached the MP's code of conduct. Mr Bridgen's attempt to overturn the recommendation was dismissed in December.
BBC
£12m awarded to invest in Shropshire communities
£12.4m has been awarded by the government to invest in communities. The money could be used for regeneration, upskilling workforces or boosting the economy of market towns in Shropshire, the council said. It added the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) would provide "much-needed" opportunities. "This funding will help to...
BBC
Royal Mail: Overseas post still disrupted after 'cyber incident'
People sending items abroad with Royal Mail have been warned there is no end in sight to delivery disruption after the firm was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday. The firm is still unable to send letters and parcels overseas and says it is "working hard" to fix the issue.
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
BBC
Slough teenager becomes one of UK's youngest HGV drivers
A teenager has become one of the UK's youngest HGV drivers, but cannot take to the roads as he has been unable to get insurance. Gurrajan Dhaliwal, from Slough, Berkshire, passed his category C + E Class One driving test at the age of 18 years and two months in October.
BBC
Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify
An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
