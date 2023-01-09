The Cleveland Browns finished their season at 7-10 after a road loss to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14. The final game was a microcosm of the entire season as the Browns looked good at moments and held a 7-0 lead at one point, but self-inflicted mistakes and a lack of execution were too much to overcome in the end. The offensive line continued to struggle, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was running for his life most of the day. In addition, the defense got beat up in the run game, and a blown coverage in the second half resulted in an easy touchdown for the Steelers. Sound familiar?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO