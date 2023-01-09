Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Brian Flores Fits 'Swing For The Fences' Hire for Browns Defensive Coordinator
The Browns started their interview cycle for defensive coordinator yesterday with Jim Schwartz who I consider to be the most seamless hire they can conjure up for the current defensive personnel and concepts that personnel is accustomed to using. Today, the Browns interview a coach I consider to be on...
247Sports
Chicago Bears 2022 Season Awards: Justin Fields, Jack Sanborn, and more.
The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to a close and for the Chicago Bears, the first year of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus regime was all about growth and figuring out which players have a chance to fit the long-term vision of the franchise moving forward. At times, the...
Andrew's Wild Card Round Picks
As we prepare for playoff football, one necessary fact to keep in mind about the Wild Card Round. Over the last few years (62 games,) the winning team has covered the spread, as a favorite or as an underdog, 88.5% of the time. In other words, pick the team you think will win, and don't worry about the spread.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Big Safe Swings at DC, Berry Is All-in and Adding To Offensive Staff
The Cleveland Browns finished their season at 7-10 after a road loss to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14. The final game was a microcosm of the entire season as the Browns looked good at moments and held a 7-0 lead at one point, but self-inflicted mistakes and a lack of execution were too much to overcome in the end. The offensive line continued to struggle, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was running for his life most of the day. In addition, the defense got beat up in the run game, and a blown coverage in the second half resulted in an easy touchdown for the Steelers. Sound familiar?
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Jim Harbaugh contract incentives: Michigan football coach made more than $10 million in 2022 season
The 2022 season was the most lucrative yet for Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who cleared $10 million after winning his second straight Big Ten championship and reaching the College Football Playoff, according to MLive.com. Thanks to contract escalators and incentives from the conference title and final four berth, Harbaugh will collect $10.1 million, which reportedly includes $7.05 million in base salary and additional compensation.
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
2024 four-star safety prospect Fred Gaskin III includes Buffs in top eight
Colorado made the short list for another one of the country's top 2024 defensive back prospects. Fred Gaskin III, out of Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, included the Buffaloes in a top eight he released via Twitter. In addition to Colorado, Gaskin included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn...
247Sports
Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers
Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
O-line transfer Rouse commits to Huskers
The Huskers continue to get older and add significant remodeling pieces in the trenches, landing a commitment from veteran offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse. Nebraska beat out Oklahoma and Iowa for the former Stanford tackle, who finished his string of visits in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday, a visit that he said "pleasantly surprised all the way throughout."
Buckeyes offer Ohio O-tackle brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong
Lakewood St. Edward went 15-1 this past season including winning the Division 1 state championship with a 23-13 victory over Springfield. In January Ryan Day and Justin Frye stopped at St. Edward to check on 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and several other St. Edward prospects. Among those top prospects are 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong and twin brother Deontae Armstrong.
Source: Week 0 game nixed after Deion Sanders leak
Prime Time will have to wait. The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era with a Week 0 matchup between Colorado and Arizona State to open the 2023 season, a source told 247Sports on Wednesday. Officials stepped in and halted progress before the programs could ask for a waiver to move the game after Sanders prematurely leaked news to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay.
Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal
Tennessee’s upcoming quarterback competition this offseason looks to be getting a little less crowded. Coming off his freshman season with the Vols, Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, sources told GoVols247. The former Top247 prospect dealt with an injury and ultimately redshirted during the 2022 season as the third-stringer, appearing in just three games in what could turn out to be his only season at Tennessee.
Sidelined Penn State linemen optimistic about spring practice availability
As the Penn State offensive line made crucial progress during the course of its 2022 campaign, Nick Dawkins and Landon Tengwall watched much of that journey while dealing with undisclosed injury issues. Prior to Rose Bowl kickoff in Pasadena, Calif., each discussed their recovery process with Lions247 and delivered a promising outlook regarding spring practice availability.
What Could the Browns Get in a Trade for Nick Chubb?
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
Ohio State names Brian Hartline Buckeyes' offensive coordinator
Ohio State has a new offensive coordinator. On Friday, the Buckeyes promoted passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. This role was previously left vacant after Kevin Wilson departed to become the head coach at Tulsa following the Scarlet and Gray's 2022 season. Hartline has...
