247Sports

Andrew's Wild Card Round Picks

As we prepare for playoff football, one necessary fact to keep in mind about the Wild Card Round. Over the last few years (62 games,) the winning team has covered the spread, as a favorite or as an underdog, 88.5% of the time. In other words, pick the team you think will win, and don't worry about the spread.
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Big Safe Swings at DC, Berry Is All-in and Adding To Offensive Staff

The Cleveland Browns finished their season at 7-10 after a road loss to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14. The final game was a microcosm of the entire season as the Browns looked good at moments and held a 7-0 lead at one point, but self-inflicted mistakes and a lack of execution were too much to overcome in the end. The offensive line continued to struggle, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was running for his life most of the day. In addition, the defense got beat up in the run game, and a blown coverage in the second half resulted in an easy touchdown for the Steelers. Sound familiar?
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh contract incentives: Michigan football coach made more than $10 million in 2022 season

The 2022 season was the most lucrative yet for Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who cleared $10 million after winning his second straight Big Ten championship and reaching the College Football Playoff, according to MLive.com. Thanks to contract escalators and incentives from the conference title and final four berth, Harbaugh will collect $10.1 million, which reportedly includes $7.05 million in base salary and additional compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers

Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

O-line transfer Rouse commits to Huskers

The Huskers continue to get older and add significant remodeling pieces in the trenches, landing a commitment from veteran offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse. Nebraska beat out Oklahoma and Iowa for the former Stanford tackle, who finished his string of visits in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday, a visit that he said "pleasantly surprised all the way throughout."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Ohio O-tackle brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong

Lakewood St. Edward went 15-1 this past season including winning the Division 1 state championship with a 23-13 victory over Springfield. In January Ryan Day and Justin Frye stopped at St. Edward to check on 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and several other St. Edward prospects. Among those top prospects are 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong and twin brother Deontae Armstrong.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Source: Week 0 game nixed after Deion Sanders leak

Prime Time will have to wait. The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era with a Week 0 matchup between Colorado and Arizona State to open the 2023 season, a source told 247Sports on Wednesday. Officials stepped in and halted progress before the programs could ask for a waiver to move the game after Sanders prematurely leaked news to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee’s upcoming quarterback competition this offseason looks to be getting a little less crowded. Coming off his freshman season with the Vols, Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, sources told GoVols247. The former Top247 prospect dealt with an injury and ultimately redshirted during the 2022 season as the third-stringer, appearing in just three games in what could turn out to be his only season at Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Sidelined Penn State linemen optimistic about spring practice availability

As the Penn State offensive line made crucial progress during the course of its 2022 campaign, Nick Dawkins and Landon Tengwall watched much of that journey while dealing with undisclosed injury issues. Prior to Rose Bowl kickoff in Pasadena, Calif., each discussed their recovery process with Lions247 and delivered a promising outlook regarding spring practice availability.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ohio State names Brian Hartline Buckeyes' offensive coordinator

Ohio State has a new offensive coordinator. On Friday, the Buckeyes promoted passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. This role was previously left vacant after Kevin Wilson departed to become the head coach at Tulsa following the Scarlet and Gray's 2022 season. Hartline has...
COLUMBUS, OH

