Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Predicted To Find Traction On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3m160-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
IWM, TSLI: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Halozyme Therapeutics is down about 10.1%, and Inspire Medical Systems is higher by about 0.6%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO Says Fed May Raise Interest Rates to 6%
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the interest rate needed to slow inflation to where it needs to be "may very well be 6%" in an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday. The current Federal Reserve interest rate, also known as the federal funds rate, is 4.25% to 4.5% as of Dec. 14, 2022. That's a 15-year high.
NASDAQ
SOXS, EGPT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X SHARES, which added 9,400,000 units, or a 32.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Dow Movers: AXP, UNH
In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.4% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Movers: F, ETSY
In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 11.9% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher; inflation data eyed
BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with broader markets as investors waited with optimism for data on domestic and U.S. inflation that could provide cues on the central banks' rate hike path. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 149,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WFC, JPM, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 4%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 4% higher. Wells Fargo (WFC) was...
NASDAQ
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Comments / 0