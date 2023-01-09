Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as next presiden
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next president of the Chicago Bears, the team announced.
NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2022 Steelers Coach of the Year, it wasn’t Tomlin
The Steelers best coach this year was not their head coach. It was not a coordinator. It was not the highly regarded defensive assistant. The Steelers best coach in 2022 worked the offensive line.
Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts
Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
Milano named First Team All-Pro
Matt Milano has been named an AP First Team All-Pro, the NFL announced Friday. His Bills teammate Stefon Diggs earned Second Team honors. The Bills play Miami in a wild card game Sunday.
Bears release statements after hiring Kevin Warren as president/CEO
The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO. Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who’s retiring after nearly 40 years with the Bears. Phillips has served as president/CEO since 1999. Warren is the fifth president in the franchise’s 103-year history, where he follows in...
Rumor: Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams Not Available For Trade
Caruso and Williams are not on the block.
Chicago Bears: With Season Over, The Real Work Begins
Now that the Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season, general manager Ryan Poles now begins the real work of overhauling the roster. The Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season by doing the same thing they did for the previous nine weeks — they lost. This was a difficult season...
