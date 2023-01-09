ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts

Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEN 930AM

Milano named First Team All-Pro

Matt Milano has been named an AP First Team All-Pro, the NFL announced Friday. His Bills teammate Stefon Diggs earned Second Team honors. The Bills play Miami in a wild card game Sunday.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: With Season Over, The Real Work Begins

Now that the Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season, general manager Ryan Poles now begins the real work of overhauling the roster. The Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season by doing the same thing they did for the previous nine weeks — they lost. This was a difficult season...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy