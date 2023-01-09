Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Source: LSU QB Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss
The former five-star quarterback is set to visit Oxford.
Tom Brady Asked About Reports Linking Him to Dolphins, Raiders
The Tampa Bay quarterback brushed the questions off regarding reports surrounding his playing future.
Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia
Editor's note: Rockledge High School junior Jaylen Heyward wrote the following first-person story to announce why he verbally committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-11½, 180-pound Heyward is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation and No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida on the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2024. ...
Hamilton's Neomi Beach named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year
For the second straight year, the Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year is a Hamilton Husky. One year after Jordan Middleton became the first player from the school to win the award, senior outside hitter Neomi Beach repeated the feat, Gatorade announced Friday. Beach led all big school players with 673 kills...
NFL wild-card game in San Francisco under threat from atmospheric river
A barrage of atmospheric rivers has dumped heavy amounts of rain across California over the past couple of weeks, and that will continue into this weekend.
