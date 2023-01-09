ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

Millburn Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Double Header Against Livingston at the Prudential Center

By Elise Margulis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MILLBURN, NJ -- Millburn Boys & Girls Millers basketball teams will play a double header against rival Livingston Lancers at the Prudential Center on February 17, 2023.

QR Code below or click HERE to purchase tickets below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHKQ6_0k8y5Y2y00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Pulls Away to Beat Newark Academy, 48-29

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second half and went on to defeat Newark Academy, 48-29, Thursday at Livingston High School. Dylan Perlstein scored 17 points for the Lancers (6-5), who led by seven points at the half, then outscored Newark Academy, 11-6, in the third quarter and 13-6 in the fourth. Luke Cohen finished with eight points for Livingston, which has won four out of its last five games. The Lancers beat Newark Academy for the second time this season, having also won an opening day matchup against their crosstown foes.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Morristown Bows to Mendham;43-40; Cougars Up Next

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball(6-4) fell to Mendham, 43-40, on Thursday night. Finn Rodgers scored 14 points and Zion Baitey added 12 for the Colonials. Three Mendham players scored in double figures, led by Mike Ewing’s 13 points. The Colonials will travel to face Chatham on Saturday January 14. Game time is 7pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Belleville, 47-39

BELLEVILLE, NJ -- Verona was nearly perfect from the foul line in its 47-39 boys basketball victory over Belleville on Thursday. The Hillbillies (5-6) sank 15 of 16 foul shots, outscoring Belleville in each quarter as they slowly added to their lead. Senior guard Alex Rodriguez led Verona with 16 points and hit six of seven from the line. Andrew Boyle hit for 11 points. Riley Ying was six for six at the stripe.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Madison Fell to Morris Catholic 52-45

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys basketball (5-5) lost to Morris Catholic, 52-45, Thursday night. Jackson Maloney scored 11 points for the Dodgers. Michaelangelo Oberti finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Crusaders. The Dodgers will travel to face Morristown Beard on Saturday January 14. Game time is 1pm.  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball Recap: Phillipsburg Wins in Double Overtime over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo Jr. each tallied 21 points and Ameer Herran added a career-high 19 as Phillipsburg High School snapped its four-game losing streak with a 71-69 double overtime victory over host Watchung Hills in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball game on Thursday night. The Stateliners shot a scorching 56 percent (29-for-52) from the field in the game with Martin going 9- for-11, Herran 8-for-13 and Scerbo Jr. 8-for-18. Herran was coming off a then career-high 18-point effort in a loss to Montgomery. Martin scored 12 points and Scerbo Jr. had six to help the Stateliners...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Handles East Brunswick, 67-41

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team outscored East Brunswick by 13 points in the second quarter and went on to post a 67-41 victory over the Bears Thursday night. Daniel Swirad scored 15 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the Vikings (7-4), who outscored EB, 23-10, in the second quarter to take a 37-23 halftime lead. Arshvir Singh, Kalani Antoine and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece for South Brunswick. Matt Mikulka connected for 12 points for East Brunswick (2-9), which sank eight of nine free throws in the game. Mike Mikulka had 10 points for the Bears.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Wins 10th in a Row, Beats University

NEWARK, NJ -- The undefeated Caldwell boys basketball team won its 10th consecutive game, 66-52, over University on Thursday. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs, who broke to a 25-11 lead after one quarter and extended that to 45-21 by halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 16 points, Lorenzo Sozio netted 10 points and Ryan Lawrence had 10 points for Caldwell. Rahmire Sanon-Kelly of winless University led all scorers with 23 points.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: South Brunswick Trounces Red Bank, 8-1

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick ice hockey team scored six goals in the second period on its way to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional on Friday. Thomas Lagomarsino scored three goals and had three assists for the Vikings (4-5-1), including a shorthanded goal in the second period. He has 30 goals and 15 assists this season. David Lakatos and Brody Jenne each scored two goals and passed for two assists, and Timur Yuzbashev also scored a goal for South Brunswick, which outshot RBR, 36-24.
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball Player Caroline Freer is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- After missing part of the girls soccer season last fall with an injury, Caroline Freer recovered in time to be an integral part of the Gov. Livingston girls basketball team this winter. Freer is the only senior on the team, which has nonethless put together a 7-4 record so far thanks, in part, to Freer, the team captain. "This year, Caroline is the only senior on the team. She is our leader on and off the court," Gov. Livingston girls basketball coach Chris Eckert said. "She is our team captain, and our team is very lucky to have...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood Girls Varsity Basketball Team Wins Sixth Straight

PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team continues to roll. Spotswood currently sits on top of the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division and won its sixth game in a row on Thursday, defeating the College Achieve Central Charter School 56-13.  Sophomore Danielle Salvesen led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 14 points. Lizzie Calandruccio continued to be an offensive presence for Spotswood, dropping 10 points. Jada Palacios scored nine points. Ava Fama netted seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Allie Costantino and Tatum Jones both chipped in five points. Violet Tharney, Ella Calandruccio and Teagan Jones all put up two points. Teagan Jones also had five rebounds. Mary Lopez scored nine for College Achieve Central. Zavia Jackson and Anjali Patel chipped in two points apiece for College Achieve Central. Thursday's victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 9-2. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Bears at East Brunswick High School. East Brunswick has won the last four meetings with the Chargers. The Bears have an overall season record of 3-7 and a 2-5 record against GMC teams. Game time is at 6 p.m. 
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Falls Short to Ramapo 63-17

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Ramapo utilized a tenacious pressure defense, creating turnovers that led to fast break baskets and Ridgewood falling short 63-17 on Thursday night. Ridgewood Coach Mike Mitchell said he wasn't happy with the overall effort, but still felt that moving on quickly and focusing on getting better were the only things that could be done. "We are struggling right now," Mitchell said. "We are a young team with a lot of inexperience. We lost seven seniors last year, and we're missing our best defender from last year. We just need to start playing better." Last year, the Maroons finished 16-9...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Remains Undefeated

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team continued its unbeaten streak, defeating Somerset Tech on Wednesday. Tatum Jones dropped 16 points for the Chargers and Gabby Barasch netted 13. Ella Calandruccio put up 10 points and had five steals. Kiomarie Carrasco pulled down six rebounds.  The Chargers' victory improved the team's overall record to 9-0. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. Game time is at 4 p.m at East Brunswick High School. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Track & Field Athlete Natasha Grandov is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- It hasn't taken long for Natasha Grandov to make her mark as a high jumper. The junior from New Providence High School recently set a new high jump personal record of 5'0", tying the best jumpers in Union County so far this indoor track & field season.  "Natasha really started concentrating on the high jump last winter, during her sophomore year.  She took to the event immediately, progressing quickly from 4 feet, the usual starting height for girls, to 4'8" by the end of the season," New Providence indoor track & field coach Alex Meyer said. "However, as...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Team Wins by Seven

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team won 58-51 over High Point when they hosted them on Tuesday. The Braves took the lead by seven in the first half of the game. They continued to score and maintain the seven-point lead to take the victory. Leading Newton in scoring was Jake Benitz with 23 points, followed by Fabian Specht with 13 points and Maxwell Maslowski with 11. Domenic Lotruglio put up seven points, and Dom Ferdenzi and Robert McCullough each added another two points to the score board. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 3-5 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 1-3. They will play away against North Hunterdon on Saturday, January 14 beginning at 10 a.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats BelovED Charter, 63-36

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 16-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 63-36 victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Joel Lopez scored 13 points and handed out six assists for the RedWings (7-3), who took a 22-6 lead after one quarter and led by 23 points at halftime. Jasir Lane finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals for Hoboken, and Simon Celiberti-Byam had nine points and four assists.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shutout is Roxbury Ice Hockey's Seventh Win

ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School ice hockey team continued its division-leading win streak with a dominating performance Wednesday night, shutting out Gil St. Bernard (4-4-2) by a score of 4-0. The victory brought the Gaels’ record on the season to 7-1. Although neither team scored in the first period, the middle frame saw Roxbury take the lead and never look back. The Gaels scored all four of their goals in the period enroute to their second shutout of the season. Roxbury opened its second-period scoring drive with a goal from freshman Cam Guerra (35), assisted by sophomore Ryan Van Zile (18) and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers Fall to Carteret

CARTERET, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team lost to Carteret High School on Thursday 49-12. Spotswood's loss drops the team's overall season record to 6-5. The results including weight class from the meet are as follows: 106- Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by forfeti 113 - double forfeit 120 - Jetzeel Huertas (Carteret) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 126 - Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) over Alijah Martins (Carteret) by a fall 132 - La`Brawn Riddick (Carteret) by forfeit 138 - Siddiq Qasim (Carteret) over Paul Aliermo (Spotswood) by a fall 144 - Melissa Wehrle (Spotswood) over Julius Martinez (Carteret) by a 14-13 decision 150 - Nick Marin (Spotswood) over Rainier Valdez Del Rosario (Carteret) by a fall 157- Rasheim Price-Jones (Carteret) over Justin Witt (Spotswood) by a fall 165 - Antonio Martins (Carteret) over Matt Varga (Spotswood) by a 15-7 major decision 175 - Muhammad Abubakar (Carteret) over William Schwemmer (Spotswood) by a fall 190 - Wilfredo Villalongo (Carteret) over Nate Peck-Garcia (Spotswood) by a 13-9 decision 215 - Wander Adames (Carteret) by forfeit 285 - Cameron Browne (Carteret) by forfeit Chargers wrestlers return to the mat on Saturday. Spotswood heads to Cinnaminson High School for a quad meet. Matches begin at 10 a.m.      
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Basketball: Linden Defeats Plainfield Cardinals, but Lady Cardinals Hand Kent Place a Loss

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Cardinals struggled at home Tuesday, losing 80-51 against Linden. The Tigers had just a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Plainfield continued to fall behind thanks to turnovers, missed shots and Linden players who dropped 3-pointers. The Cardinals take on Phillipsburg next at home on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals enjoyed a 54-23 win over Kent Place in Summit, according to NJ.com, with Ma’Ziyah Richards and Haszah Ward each scoring 15 points. The Lady Cardinals will play at Governor Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. The team's next home game is Saturday against Union Catholic starting at 11:30 a.m.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

North Salem Starts Booster Club Tourney with a Bang

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Playing in front of an amped up crowd on Thursday, North Salem gave their fans a show right from jump ball. Great defense, rebounding, and shooting put the game away early, letting the Tigers cruise to a 49-24 victory in the first round of their annual Booster Club Basketball Tournament.   “We knew Pawling was struggling a little bit, so we wanted to get on them early, which we were able to do,” said Coach Chris Regan. “We took advantage of it. We executed what we wanted to do.”  The all-around team effort started on the defensive end. Forming...
NORTH SALEM, NY
TAPinto.net

Gymnast/Tumbler Sienna Barbarisi of New Providence Signs a College Letter of Intent

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Sienna Barbarisi, a senior at New Providence High School, on Friday signed a letter of intent to attend Kutztown University on an athletic scholarship for tumbling/acrobatics. Barbarisi has also cheered at New Providence, and competed for the Pioneers' track and field team as a pole vaulter, long jumper and a member of the relay team. Barbarisi's gymnastics career began eight years ago at the age of 10. She has competed not only locally, but at the national level, consistently mobilizing and placing in her events. “As a coach, I was so thrilled to be working with such a committed, positive, inspirational person,” New Providence cheer coach Sydney Marciano said of Barbarisi. “Sienna had never cheered before (her senior year), but she had such an ability to adapt, observe and apply corrections.” Barbarisi’s grandmother, who was in attendance at the signing ceremony at New Providence High School on Friday, was the head cheerleader at Wagner College in the 1950s. Marciano said, “Sienna made it all look so easy. … She is someone who encourages others to reach their full potential.”            
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

718
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy