ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Virgin Orbit launch: Pioneering UK rocket launch fails to get to space

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dzY3_0k8y5A6m00

A pioneering UK space launch has failed, with the rocket failing to get to orbit.

Virgin Orbit had planned for the mission to be the first ever rocket to launch from UK soil, as well as carrying the first ever satellites to be launched from Western Europe into space.

But the private launch company said that the rocket had suffered an “anomaly” and had failed to make it to orbit.

It gave no detailed information on what had gone wrong, leaving viewers to conclude that the rocket had likely failed to put its payload of satellites successfully into orbit and that they were instead probably destroyed.

“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit,” the company said. “We are evaluating the information.”

A similar announcement was made on the company’s official live stream. There, mission controllers were shown announcing the “anomaly”, but gave no further information, and then the feed cut away.

The company had previously announced that the rocket had reached orbit and that it was awaiting final confirmation that its satellite payload had been successfully deployed. Shortly after it announced the mission had failed, it said it would delete that tweet and aim to “share more info when we can”.

Virgin Orbit had already faced intense criticism of its live stream, from viewers who complained about repetitive music, errors in its commentary, and very few videos from the rocket itself.

But until the very end of the mission, the launch appeared to be a success – even down to Virgin Orbit’s announcement that the rocket had successfully made it into space.

Virgin Orbit had intended to take off in a plane, named “Cosmic Girl”, with a rocket strapped to its left wing. The plane then climbed up to an altitude of 35,000 feet, before letting go of the rocket over the ocean near Ireland.

The mission appeared to go to plan until then. But some time after the rocket had been “dropped” from the plane and had begun to climb, Virgin Orbit announced that the mission had failed.

The plane and its crew of two pilots turned around and landed safely back at Spaceport Cornwall.

Politicians and Virgin Orbit itself had looked to hail the mission as not only pioneering in itself but a groundbreaking part of the UK’s plan to become a space nation, with a host of spaceports across the country. Business minister Grant Shapps had appeared during Virgin Orbit’s live stream to promote the launch as part of the government’s plans for the future.

Virgin Orbit could also suffer heavily from the failure, which is the latest in a series of problems. After being spun off from Richard Branson’s private space company Virgin Galactic in 2017, it went public last year – but its shares have dropped 80 per cent since, amid fears over its financial position and future.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say

An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
qhubonews.com

After three decades, the ‘velvet divorce’ between the Czech Republic and Slovakia is not something that advocates of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should look to as an example.

Scottish independence has its supporters — as did that of Slovakia. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images. Had Scottish nationalists got their way, 2023 would have seen the country head to the polls in a second referendum over independence from the United Kingdom – and they might have won. Whereas the first attempt in 2014 resulted in 55% voting “no,” polls suggest that after Brexit, a majority of Scots might now favor secession.
The Independent

Tesla owners’ anger after missing out on price cuts worth thousands of pounds

Motorists who bought a Tesla in recent weeks expressed their anger after the car maker slashed prices by thousands of pounds on Friday.The starting price for a Model Y has been cut by £7,000 to £44,990 while the price for an entry level Model 3 has been reduced by £8,100 to £42,990.They were the top two best-selling cars in the UK last month, with a total of 16,368 registered at the previous, higher prices.Consumer website Electrifying.com calculated that drivers who bought a Tesla last month could have saved a total of £130 million if they had waited for the discounts,...
The Independent

One in five say strikes hit travel plans around turn of the year

Fewer than one in five people said their travel plans were disrupted in recent weeks when asked around the turn of the year, despite strikes bringing much of the country’s rail network to a standstill.Data gathered by the Office for National Statistics between December 21 and January 8 showed that 18% of people reported disruption in the past two weeks.During the period – which included Christmas – it was largely leisure plans that were impacted, the data shows.Only one in 20 of these reported that the rail strikes had disrupted their ability to work, with a similar proportion (6%) saying...
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns broadband prices are about to go up – here’s what you need to know

While consumers continue to brave the cost of living crisis, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has now warned that mid-contract broadband price rises are set to come into effect this spring.He announced the news on the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday night, telling viewers that broadband companies could introduce hikes of up to 15 per cent this spring in-line with the consumer price index (CPI) rate of inflation. The CPI is roughly 11 per cent right now, but broadband providers typically add an extra few percentage points to account for increased business costs, which the consumer champion predicts could be as high as 4...
The Independent

UK Covid-19 infections may have peaked after Christmas wave

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK fell at the start of the month, in fresh evidence the current wave may have peaked – though levels have yet to start dropping in all parts of the country.There has also been an “encouraging” decrease in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.A rise in Covid-19 patients in the run-up to Christmas was one of a number of factors mentioned by health chiefs as creating extra pressures on the NHS, along with bed shortages, staff sickness and a surge in flu cases.Our #COVID19 Infection Survey shows that in the most recent...
The Independent

Meta employee plans to pay £250,000 to live and work on mega cruise ship full time

A Meta employee has told reporters he plans to work remotely from a new mega cruise ship for several years.Austin Wells, whose job in augmented and virtual reality for Meta is fully remote, has bought a 12-year lease on the soon-to-launch MV Narrative cruise ship, which markets itself as a “residence at sea”.Mr Wells, who is 28 and currently lives in San Diego, told CNBC News he spent $300,000 (£245,342) on a 12-year lease for an entry-level “Discover” studio on the ship, which will launch in 2025.Living onboard the ship full time, the tech employee will have access to a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy