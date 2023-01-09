PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO