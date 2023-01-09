Read full article on original website
Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
A local Iowa official’s wife was arrested on Thursday and charged with committing voter fraud during the 2020 election, when her husband was on the ballot. Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor (R), faces more than 50 counts of various voter fraud charges, including providing false information while registering or…
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. Article by Carter Walker of Votebeat. County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Facing felony and misdemeanor charges, Democratic lawmaker resigns on eve of legislative session
Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session. "Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she...
Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
‘Do your job’: Abbott hand-delivers letter to president upon arrival in El Paso
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to “do your job” and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Conservatives mock MyPillow's Mike Lindell over 'lunatic' DeSantis conspiracy theory
Online conservatives attacked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after the businessman and Trump ally cast doubt on Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) victory in Miami-Dade County for the state's governorship.
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
