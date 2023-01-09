ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
ARIZONA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
GEORGIA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN

