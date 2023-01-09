Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/11: Interviews Begin, Watson Sits, and a Biased, Mushy Mess
Like most of us, I like to think of myself as a rational mind. I gather information, process the facts, and reach the best possible conclusion. I am an information processing machine, using my lifetime of experience combined with my supercomputer of a brain to reach decisions that are out of far superior to that of people of weaker minds. After all, I watch the way they drive. Ridiculous.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
Brandon Streeter fired as Clemson offensive coordinator one season after promotion on Dabo Swinney's staff
Brandon Streeter is out after one year as offensive coordinator at Clemson, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday. Streeter was promoted to the position for the 2022 season after Tony Elliott left his post as offensive coordinator to take the Virginia head coaching job at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Clemson's offense ended the 2022 season ranked 48th nationally in the FBS at 410.3 yards per game on average.
Husker Mash: McGuire a 'grinder;' Barthel and fullbacks; tight end watch; 'be the dumbest one in the room'
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Garret McGuire is ahead of the curve in the coaching game, it's fair to say, and the 23-year-old Husker receivers coach already seems to garner plenty of respect from his peers.
Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a big play to secure the AFC South Division title against the Tennessee Titans and former Wildcat Josh Allen provided it. Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs and knocked the ball loose and Allen was there to scoop it up and return it for a 37-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville a 20-16 win a clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs.
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Nick Kostos: Jim Schwartz makes a lot of sense for the Browns' new DC
Are there betting lines for the Browns’ new DC? Nick Kostos says no, but he thinks the job will go to Jim Schwartz. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
College football recruiting: Where the top 25 prospects in Alabama have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Alabama and where they are heading for college.
Report: Cavs Hoping To Keep Kevin Love Beyond Free Agency
The Cavaliers and Kevin Love have a mutual interest in keeping their relationship going beyond this season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Love, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been the subject of trade rumors ever since LeBron James left back in the 2018 offseason. Yet, things have been quiet since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell and Love’s acceptance of a veteran bench role.
