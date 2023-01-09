ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/11: Interviews Begin, Watson Sits, and a Biased, Mushy Mess

Like most of us, I like to think of myself as a rational mind. I gather information, process the facts, and reach the best possible conclusion. I am an information processing machine, using my lifetime of experience combined with my supercomputer of a brain to reach decisions that are out of far superior to that of people of weaker minds. After all, I watch the way they drive. Ridiculous.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet

Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Brandon Streeter fired as Clemson offensive coordinator one season after promotion on Dabo Swinney's staff

Brandon Streeter is out after one year as offensive coordinator at Clemson, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday. Streeter was promoted to the position for the 2022 season after Tony Elliott left his post as offensive coordinator to take the Virginia head coaching job at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Clemson's offense ended the 2022 season ranked 48th nationally in the FBS at 410.3 yards per game on average.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a big play to secure the AFC South Division title against the Tennessee Titans and former Wildcat Josh Allen provided it. Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs and knocked the ball loose and Allen was there to scoop it up and return it for a 37-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville a 20-16 win a clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Cavs Hoping To Keep Kevin Love Beyond Free Agency

The Cavaliers and Kevin Love have a mutual interest in keeping their relationship going beyond this season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Love, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been the subject of trade rumors ever since LeBron James left back in the 2018 offseason. Yet, things have been quiet since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell and Love’s acceptance of a veteran bench role.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy