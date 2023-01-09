Read full article on original website
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
New Bedford City Councilors’ Walkout Looms Over Next Meeting
The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after the two freshmen on the council, Councilor at Large Shane Burgo and Ward 6 Councilor Ryan Pereira, walked out. Their departure resulted in the meeting no longer having the required...
providencedailydose.com
Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait
In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy
For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
Turnto10.com
Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave
(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
Amazon Prime Show Heads to Bristol To Highlight Roger Williams University
Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, is about to get national attention. This March, the prestigious school will be featured on an Emmy Award-winning show called The College Tour available on Amazon Prime, giving the campus, its students, and its staff a chance to shine. What is ‘The College...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
