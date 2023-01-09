ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
SEEKONK, MA
Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait

In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
PROVIDENCE, RI
Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy

For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
SOMERSET, MA
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage

This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave

(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
TIVERTON, RI
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA

