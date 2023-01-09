Read full article on original website
BBC
UK space launch: Premature shutdown behind Cornwall rocket launch failure
A premature shutdown in the rocket was behind the failure of the first ever satellite mission launched from the UK, Virgin Orbit has said. A jumbo jet operated by the company carried a rocket out of Newquay, Cornwall, to release it high over the Atlantic Ocean. After the rocket ignited,...
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX edges closer to first Starship orbital launch attempt
SEATTLE — SpaceX and its chief executive, Elon Musk, say the first orbital launch attempt of its Starship vehicle is approaching, but the company must first overcome both technical and regulatory obstacles. SpaceX tweeted Jan. 12 that it was moving ahead with a final series of tests of its...
SpaceNews.com
Capella Space raises $60 million to accelerate constellation
SEATTLE — Capella Space has raised $60 million to allow the company to accelerate the deployment of its constellation and meet growing demand for its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imagery. The company announced Jan. 10 it raised the growth equity financing from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. That...
How Russia's Su-57 Felon Jets Compare to U.S. F-35, F-22 Fighters
Military analyst Harry Kazianis told Newsweek that if an Su-57 jet were to be shot down in Ukraine "it would prove the plane is not truly a top-tier fighter."
A sanctioned Russian ship moved cargo under the cover of darkness at a port in South Africa, and the local government won't say what was being unloaded, the Wall Street Journal reports
The Russian ship, The Lady R, and its owner have been accused of moving weapons for the Russian government.
TechCrunch
IonQ acquires quantum networking specialist Entangled Networks
This marks IonQ’s first acquisition and it comes shortly after the company signed a $13.4 million contract to provide quantum solutions to the United States Air Force Research Lab. Maryland-based IonQ says this acquisition will now also give it a foothold in Canada and that the Entangled Networks team will help it work on next-gen quantum architectures.
SpaceNews.com
NOAA might revise geostationary weather satellite timeline
DENVER – High demand for space weather data is prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider revising the schedule for its geostationary weather satellite fleet. NOAA officials are discussing the possibility of moving the final satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R series, GOES-U, into operations soon...
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cyber Sector Shows ‘Serious Drop’ in Investments
A study published Tuesday by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) think tank and Start-Up Nation Center showed a “serious decline” in investments in the cyber sector, and in Israel’s high-tech sector. According to the report, the total volume of high-tech sector investment in 2022 plummeted by...
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
TechCrunch
AWS partners with Avalanche to scale blockchain solutions for enterprises, governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs, the company building out layer-1 blockchain Avalanche, to help scale blockchain adoption across enterprises, institutions and governments, the two firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain is inevitable,” Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said...
SpaceNews.com
Virgin Galactic restructures leadership as it prepares to resume flights
SEATTLE — As Virgin Galactic moves closer to resuming flights of its SpaceShipTwo suborbital vehicle, the company is reorganizing its leadership and parting ways with a senior executive. Virgin Galactic announced Jan. 12 that it was creating a “streamlined” management structure as it prepared to begin long-delayed commercial operations...
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost
The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
Ericsson's provision for U.S. probe hints of smaller fine, shares jump
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Thursday it would book a 2.3 billion Swedish crown ($220 million) provision for an expected fine from U.S. authorities for the breach of a settlement reached in 2019.
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
SpaceNews.com
Stratospheric ballooning company World View to go public in SPAC deal
SEATTLE — World View, a company that is developing stratospheric balloon platforms as an alternative to spacecraft for research and tourism, announced Jan. 13 it will go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. World View said it will merge with Leo Holdings Corp. II, a SPAC...
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters.
