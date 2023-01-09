Read full article on original website
Related
yellowscene.com
Tangerine: Sicilian Wine Dinner Friday, January 13 in Nederland
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. As always, your continued support is greatly appreciated. We encourage everyone to support small locally owned and operated businesses!. Hello Tangerine family,. Happy 2023 to...
yellowscene.com
Nationally Acclaimed Hip Hop Soul – reserve FREE Tickets
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Motus Theater is presenting the ReMINDers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 2pm at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. This internationally acclaimed Hip...
yellowscene.com
Moxie Moms – We’re Back!
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Moxie Moms is excited to move forward in a post-pandemic world with renewed energy and opportunities for social connection, local savings and community engagement. Moxie...
yellowscene.com
NAACP Boulder County Presents: 2023 MLK Jr Day Community Celebrations
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. We welcome you to attend our 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulder County Community Celebrations 2023 themed, “The Dream…Keep Hope at The Center.”
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
Comments / 1