Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO