Colton, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Madison Daily Leader

City commissioners discuss creation of TIF district #4, table action

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts have been on the minds of Madison City Commissioners for a good portion of the last few months. Back in November, the city approved the creation of TIF District #6, a project set to function alongside the Manitou Group’s planned expansion. That district was...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

ORR board to hold special meeting

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Ramona superintendent’s office. The board will hear from Tom Oyster of Dakota Education Consulting and discuss ORR consolidation information.
RAMONA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Landowners voice pipeline concerns to Zoning Commission

Over the last several months, landowners in Lake County have been voicing their concerns for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS). The project, which would stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa with 2,000 miles of pipe, has been a topic of significant contention.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

New board for ORR consolidated school district begins meeting

Months of hard work are beginning to come to fruition for the newly organized Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board. Following their November election, board members have been readying their plans for the future of the consolidated district. On Monday, they reached an important milestone by hosting their first board meeting. It...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

DSU and NSA education partnership offers opportunities

Dakota State University is now in partnership with the National Security Agency through an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA). This agreement was approved at the December South Dakota Board of Regents meeting. “This will be an exciting new way to expand educational, research and career opportunities for our students,” said Dr....
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
VALLEY SPRINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfallschamber.com

Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year

Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Zoning Commission addresses first variance of the new year

The Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission is back in action for the new year. During their meeting on Wednesday, committee members discussed action on the first zoning variance of 2023. The variance comes at the request of Jaime Feldhaus, who is seeking to build a replacement shed on his...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

