Madison Daily Leader
City commissioners discuss creation of TIF district #4, table action
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts have been on the minds of Madison City Commissioners for a good portion of the last few months. Back in November, the city approved the creation of TIF District #6, a project set to function alongside the Manitou Group’s planned expansion. That district was...
Madison Daily Leader
ORR board to hold special meeting
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Ramona superintendent’s office. The board will hear from Tom Oyster of Dakota Education Consulting and discuss ORR consolidation information.
KELOLAND TV
Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
Madison Daily Leader
Landowners voice pipeline concerns to Zoning Commission
Over the last several months, landowners in Lake County have been voicing their concerns for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS). The project, which would stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa with 2,000 miles of pipe, has been a topic of significant contention.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
Madison Daily Leader
New board for ORR consolidated school district begins meeting
Months of hard work are beginning to come to fruition for the newly organized Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board. Following their November election, board members have been readying their plans for the future of the consolidated district. On Monday, they reached an important milestone by hosting their first board meeting. It...
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
Madison Daily Leader
DSU and NSA education partnership offers opportunities
Dakota State University is now in partnership with the National Security Agency through an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA). This agreement was approved at the December South Dakota Board of Regents meeting. “This will be an exciting new way to expand educational, research and career opportunities for our students,” said Dr....
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
siouxfallschamber.com
Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year
Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
kelo.com
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
Madison Daily Leader
Zoning Commission addresses first variance of the new year
The Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission is back in action for the new year. During their meeting on Wednesday, committee members discussed action on the first zoning variance of 2023. The variance comes at the request of Jaime Feldhaus, who is seeking to build a replacement shed on his...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
