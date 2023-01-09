Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public
EPHRATA, Wash. – A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
610KONA
State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect
Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
ifiberone.com
Woman taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for gunshot wound to her leg
MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself. The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
ifiberone.com
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
ifiberone.com
Home saved; RV, several vehicles destroyed by fire near Ephrata
EPHRATA — An RV and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday morning near Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Road A.5 Northwest and arrived to find an RV fully-involved and the fire spreading to other vehicles and a nearby home.
ifiberone.com
Murder charge dismissed in fatal September shooting in Cashmere
WENATCHEE — A second-degree murder charge was dismissed Wednesday against a 24-year-old man who fatally shot a man in September in Cashmere. Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the charge against Jesus Torres-Lucatero and a charge of rendering criminal assistance against his brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero. The two were released from jail after charges were dismissed.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
ifiberone.com
Grant County contracts with Chelan County to use juvenile detention facility
EPHRATA — Juvenile offenders in Grant County will be sent to the juvenile detention facility in Chelan County beginning in March. Commissioners in both counties have approved an agreement for Grant County to use the facility in Wenatchee starting March 1. Grant County had housed juvenile offenders at its...
ifiberone.com
Planet Fitness now open in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake’s newest gym is ready to go as Planet Fitness opened its doors this week. Home to the “Judgement Free Zone,” the new facility is located on North Stratford Road at the former location of Penhallurick’s True Value hardware store. The...
kpq.com
Man Flees After Police Find Him Asleep in Stolen Car
Police in Moses Lake are looking for a man who fled from officers after he was found asleep inside a stolen vehicle. KPQ news partner iFiber One reports the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast. After officers...
Chronicle
Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon
A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
koze.com
Crash East of Washtucna Claims Life of Tri-Cities Man
WASHTUCNA, WA – Unsafe passing is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash east of Washtucna this afternoon which claimed the life of a Richland, Washington man. According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Richard D. Chandler was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 near milepost 85 when he attempted to pass another vehicle at 4:39 p.m..
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
qvpr.com
Former apartment building on F Street and Second knocked down
A building that stood along State Route 28 in Quincy for 70 years was torn down in recent weeks, opening up a corner next to the Akins Fresh Market grocery store. The Mt. Vernon Apartments building was a light blue, single-story row of 11 small residential units at 700 Second Ave. SW, at the southeast corner of the intersection of F Street SW, aka SR-28, and Second Avenue SW.
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to a year in prison for vehicular assault in November wreck near Warden
WARDEN — A man has been sentenced to year in prison in a November wreck near Warden where he was driving drunk. Timothy Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault. He was sentenced to prison on Monday. State troopers responded to the collision on state Route...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Comments / 1