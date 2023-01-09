ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Holy Cross heads to Lafayette on Saturday

The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 14, when it heads to Lafayette for a 1:00 p.m. game. The contest between the Crusaders and the Leopards will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross enters the game with a...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey set to host Air Force this weekend

The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team hosts Atlantic Hockey rival Air Force on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., and Sunday Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. The contests will stream live through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (5-13-2, 4-7-1 AHA):. The Crusaders tied Clarkson in their last...
WORCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

Golf course purchased by Webster-based developer

SUTTON — A Webster-based developer that owns a shopping plaza in town has purchased Pleasant Valley Country Club. Michael O’Brien (operating under the corporate name of Galaxy Links LLC) bought the golf course from siblings John Magill Jr. and Elizabeth Shropshire (operating under the name 95 Armsby Road LLC) for $3,485,000.
WEBSTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bancroft School cuts tuition for first time in school's history

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Bancroft School, an independent day school in Worcester, is reducing the cost of tuition most grades by up to 15% for the 2023-24 school year. The school announced the tuition reset as a way to expand access and affordability for students and families. It's the first major price reduction for the school in its nearly 125-year history.
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Grace Closet gives away free clothing in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing, Grace Closet in Worcester was prepared to hand out as many pieces of clothing needed to make sure their visitors were prepared for the elements. It's another part of their effort to help the homeless. What You Need To...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
STURBRIDGE, MA

