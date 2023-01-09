Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Related
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
Miami Offers South Florida QB and Flame Thrower Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
miamisprings.com
“Father of Cuban Aviation” Augustin Parla learned to fly at the Glenn Curtiss School of Aviation in Miami
In January of 1912 Augustin Parla brought with him a letter of introduction from General J.M. Gomez, President of Cuba to the Curtiss School of Aviation in Miami. He became a member of Glenn Curtiss’s first South Florida class and went on to be known as the “Father of Cuban Aviation”. This 1912 photo shows Augustin Parla at the controls of a Curtiss Model D at the school in Miami.
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida, but a new complex near Greenacres is set to open soon.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
cw34.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities
(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
thewestsidegazette.com
Lack of sincere leadership creates lack of engagement and continued corruption
It seems the entire district is asleep or like the walking dead. To my surprise and the surprise of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, the attendance at the District 7 Town Hall on Tuesday was quite dismal. The attendance at the Facilities meeting at Plantation High School on Wednesday was no better.
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
Panty bandit busted in string of thefts at South Florida malls
A man accused of stealing nearly 200 pairs of women's panties from two South Florida malls has been arrested.
NBC Miami
Deadline to Apply for Miami-Dade Magnet Programs Is Around the Corner
It’s only January, but parents really should be thinking about the next school year. The deadline to apply for magnet programs in Miami-Dade County Public Schools is just around the corner, on Sunday, Jan. 15, but there’s still time to find one for your child. “So we have...
WSVN-TV
Opening statements begin in trial between rapper Flo Rida and drink company Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are in a deal dispute that has gone to court. Opening statements went underway, Wednesday. Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, was in court as his attorneys made their opening statements. The Miami rapper...
Comments / 0