Miami Springs, FL

calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
miamisprings.com

“Father of Cuban Aviation” Augustin Parla learned to fly at the Glenn Curtiss School of Aviation in Miami

In January of 1912 Augustin Parla brought with him a letter of introduction from General J.M. Gomez, President of Cuba to the Curtiss School of Aviation in Miami. He became a member of Glenn Curtiss’s first South Florida class and went on to be known as the “Father of Cuban Aviation”. This 1912 photo shows Augustin Parla at the controls of a Curtiss Model D at the school in Miami.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities

(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme

Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

