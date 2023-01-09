ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

Randall Cunningham
2d ago

This story has already been proven to be not true.. When you watch the video closely, it's very clear that he DID NOT pour anything down her shirt.. Another outlet( TMZ) has already had to apologize for this same story.. Why do they do this to people when they know it's not true..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville

Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

TMZ Removes Story Falsely Claiming That Morgan Wallen Poured A Drink Down A Woman’s Shirt At A Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen found himself on TMZ again this weekend… for a little while. Obviously Wallen has had his share of unflattering stories come out in the past couple of years, highlighted by the video that was released in 2021 showing the country superstar using a racial slur outside of his Nashville home. He’s mostly managed to stay out of the news since then though, other than stories about his Dangerous: The Double Album breaking records and drawing in massive crowds for […] The post TMZ Removes Story Falsely Claiming That Morgan Wallen Poured A Drink Down A Woman’s Shirt At A Nashville Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Different Cuts, Same Talent: The Styles of Morgan Wallen’s Hair

Country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen went through some rough patches in his career, yet his music finished strong in the industry. His albums If I Know Me, and Dangerous: The Double Album both received double and quadruple certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), respectively. Some of...
Country Thang Daily

Morgan Wallen’s Breakup Song ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Breaks Nothing but Charts

Without a doubt, Morgan Wallen’s song “Whiskey Glasses” is among his most successful ones. The song’s quick and genuine nature causes listeners genuinely like listening to it. Songs about breakups are created to shatter a broken heart further. However, this particular breakup song didn’t only shatter hearts; it also broke records thanks to how well-charted it is in several music charts.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy