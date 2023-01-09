Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Teases More Returning Next Generation and "Adjacent" Characters
Star Trek fans can expect a few more returning Star Trek: The Next Generation and "adjacent" characters in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Showrunner Terry Matalas teased the returns during Monday's Star Trek: Picard Season 3 panel at the TCA 2023 winter press tour. Fans have known for months that the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite in Star Trek: Picard's final season (Or is it?). However, the NYCC trailer for the season brought some surprises, including that Brent Spiner isn't playing Data (who died in Star Trek: Nemesis), but Data's evil brother, Lore. The trailer also revealed that Dr. Moriarity (played by Daniel Davis) is back, which few if any fans saw coming. But there may be more on the way.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the 21st Century’s most underrated horror franchises lurks in the shadows of unsettling renewed acclaim
No horror series boasts a 100 percent success rate when it comes to undeniable top-tier quality, but if that third installment ever escapes from development and becomes a reality, then Creep is well within reach of going down in the history books as one of the modern era’s finest trilogies of any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
comicon.com
Series Finale Preview: ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #5
“MINISERIES FINALE SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!There is one final adventure for Jackie and Trish in their twisted fantasy world. When Trish heroically steps forward against the Dark Lord, will she be struck down, or will she save Jackie and herself from unspeakable fates?”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #5 is out now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
The star of last year’s most bonkers blockbuster is waiting on a call from Marvel Studios
Given the sheer volume of feature film and streaming content in the works, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will perennially be on the lookout for fresh talent for the foreseeable future, and the star of 2022’s most entertainingly insane action blockbuster has now stated his case for a role in the world’s biggest franchise.
epicstream.com
Tom Hiddleston “Can’t Believe” Indiana Jones Icon Is His New MCU Co-Star
Despite losing the fan favorite Trickster God in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston will soon be gracing our screens again once he returns on Loki Season 2. Amid his return, Loki Season 2 also got a new cast alongside them, and one of them happens to be Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan, who also recently starred and won his first Golden Globe Award by taking part in Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Quan shares his intriguing first encounter with the MCU star.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ star’s rumored MCU role has fan-casters relishing victory
Despite having a known slate of films and television shows all the way through to 2026, we’re still somewhat in the dark as to what to expect from the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least in terms of what characters are going to come and go, and who is going to play them.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Star Trek: Day Of Blood’ Comic Book Crossover Event For 2023
Expanding on its Star Trek comic book line, IDW has announced a Star Trek crossover event, Star Trek: Day of Blood.And it all launches on Free Comic Book Day (May 6th, 2023) with a short introductory interlude ‘Prelude to Day of Blood‘, to be included in IDW’s Star Trek: Day of Blood Free Comic Book Day special.
