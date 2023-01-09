Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
comicon.com
Preview: Untold Stories From A Twisted Universe In ‘Tales From Nottingham’ #1
‘Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of...
comicon.com
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
comicon.com
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
comicon.com
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ #2
“Now that Lunella knows her roller derby teammate tween influencer OMG Olivia is actually a Kree in disguise hoping to control all the Inhumans on Earth, she knows just what to do. She has to stop Olivia before she hurts anyone, especially the rest of the Inhuman kids on the derby team. But sometimes having friends as a super hero just means there are more people to worry about…especially when Olivia’s brainwashing nanobots take over Devil Dinosaur!”
comicon.com
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
comicon.com
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 Gets A Second Printing
Writer Mark Millar and artist Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 has sold out at distribution level and ready to be resurrected for a second printing. “Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We’re delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I’ve been creating in house as shows and movies. Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn’t wait and just release this as a show. There’s nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental.”
comicon.com
Titan Comics Announces ‘The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse’ Vol. 1
Titan Comics have announced The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse Vol. 1, “a centuries spanning epic, collected in a brand-new hardcover collection!”. With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock’s sprawling multiverse to maintain balance. Written by Michael Moorcock with...
comicon.com
Review: ‘All Against All’ #2 Explores The Survival Of The Fittest
Last month, we were introduced to a violent future after Earth’s destruction. Now we get to see what the last human is like in such a future. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren introduce us to Helpless, the last human. The Operators’ military have taken control...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘My Little Pony– Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of My Little Pony– Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies #3, out tomorrow from writer Megan Brown, artist Jenna Ayoub, colorist Heather Breckel, and letterer Johanna Nattalie. Spring is finally here, and with it comes challenges for the Little Fillies. Sickness, departures, and, worst of...
comicon.com
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
comicon.com
A Mysterious Newcomer In Your First Look At ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Eve– Children Of The Moon #4, the penultimate issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While a mysterious newcomer provides new revelations about his work to Endymion,...
comicon.com
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
comicon.com
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Titles
During their terrible battle at Padmé’s tomb on Naboo, the Queen’s most devoted handmaidens were no match for the fury of Darth Vader. So as they are about to face the Dark Lord again, the handmaidens have prepared. But so has Vader. Who will triumph in the rematch? And what dark price will that victory exact?”
comicon.com
Awash In A Sea Of Colour: Previewing ‘Art Brut’ #2
“Stuck inside the Mona Lisa, Arthur, Manny, and Margot walk through the charred landscape and try to figure out what destroyed our favorite smiling painting. And outside the canvas, Margot investigates an art class gone very wrong… Featuring new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, the lost adventures of Art Brut continue here!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files 41’ Bringing Us More Of The Law In Order
PJ Maybe, Kenny Who, Mandroid; all this and more in the latest Judge Dredd: Complete Case Files. It’s Dredd in order…. Sometimes these Case Files are made up of a load of short Dredds, sometimes it’s got a bigger tale in there. With this one, it’s a couple of major 2000 AD storylines, ‘Blood Trails’ and ‘Mandroid’, 10 and 12 parts respectively, with three one and two-parters in between. As for the Megazine tales, it’s dominated by the 4-part ‘Monsterus Mashinashuns of PJ Maybe’.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘What’s The Furthest From Here?’ #10 And A Map Of The Future
“Sid’s story revealed! The game-changing second arc to one of the year’s biggest books starts here. Dark secrets are uncovered as we discover why Sid had to leave the Academy, where she went, and what she did. This issue has it all-a betrayal! A rescue! An escape! Some Daves! And the Strangers reveal a shocking truth!”
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Star Trek: Day Of Blood’ Comic Book Crossover Event For 2023
Expanding on its Star Trek comic book line, IDW has announced a Star Trek crossover event, Star Trek: Day of Blood.And it all launches on Free Comic Book Day (May 6th, 2023) with a short introductory interlude ‘Prelude to Day of Blood‘, to be included in IDW’s Star Trek: Day of Blood Free Comic Book Day special.
