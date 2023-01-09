Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
What could the Eagles' path to the Super Bowl look like? We took a look.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have punched their ticket into the Divisional Round thanks to earning the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye. Philadelphia's opponent remains unknown.The Birds will play the lowest seed that advances out of the NFC from Wild Card Weekend. But, if the Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl as they did during the 2017-18 season, what could the path look like? Let's take a look at the Eagles' hypothetical path to potentially earning the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Wild Card RoundWhile the Eagles' opponent for the Divisional Round is still unclear, they'll play...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend
Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
NBC Sports
Elliott adds to Eagles’ trophy case with performance vs. Giants
Jake Elliott finished off the regular season with one more Player of the Week award for the Eagles. Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Birds’ 22-16 win over the Giants. On Sunday, Elliott went 5-for-5 on field goals, including...
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'
With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday
The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday. Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the ...
Yardbarker
Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions
NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
Yardbarker
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing A Candidate With Proven Success
According to a few sources across the league, Jim Caldwell will interview with Broncos today, a coach with a great track record. Caldwell has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons but hasn’t been in the league since 2019. In his league tenure, Caldwell has worked for the Indianapolis...
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
NBC Sports
Sirianni delivers encouraging news on Sweat
Nick Sirianni, who never updates injuries, updated a very important one on Tuesday. Sirianni said he’s optimistic the Eagles will get edge rusher Josh Sweat back for their playoff opener. Sweat was carted off the field and briefly hospitalized after suffering a neck injury 5 ½ minutes into the...
Meet the Philadelphia business owner who keeps pro athletes riding in style
Derrick Copes has gone from washing his own car to washing the cars of the biggest names in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
Facing uncertain future, Eagles must take advantage now
When the Eagles lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV a few decades ago, it was easy to think about next year. Jaws was in his prime, Wilbert Montgomery was 26, Carl Hairston was 26, Dennis Harrison was 24, and Dick Vermeil was 44, one of the most successful young head coaches in the NFL. It looked like they’d be NFL elite for years.
