Ghostface Killah is releasing a new album and it will be through the much talked about Stem Player. The innovative device from Kano was previously heavily linked with Kanye West as the rapper had used the occasion to release new music. But it’s now breaking away from that name and aiming to launch new products. The Stem Projector ($1,000 on preorder) is the latest release from Kano which in part looks somewhat like the old version that was built in collaboration with Ye.

3 DAYS AGO