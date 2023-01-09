Read full article on original website
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’
SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
SZA’s “SOS” Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200
SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, “SOS.”. SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018. The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes,...
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album via Stem Player; Listen to First Single ‘6 Minutes’ Now
Ghostface Killah is releasing a new album and it will be through the much talked about Stem Player. The innovative device from Kano was previously heavily linked with Kanye West as the rapper had used the occasion to release new music. But it’s now breaking away from that name and aiming to launch new products. The Stem Projector ($1,000 on preorder) is the latest release from Kano which in part looks somewhat like the old version that was built in collaboration with Ye.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
It's been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Hear the new song here!
Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour
Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More
Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP. The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features. More from VIBE.comLogic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chiiild Enlists Lucky Daye For “Good For Now”
Chiiild is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album in April. Today, he blessed fans with a new single. Chiiild teams up with Lucky Daye for their ultra-smooth collaboration, “Good For Now.” The laidback record further explores the chemistry the two parties built on Lucky Daye’s “Compassion.” The atmospheric feel and hypnotizing vocals provide strong insight into what we could expect from Chiiild’s next project.
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone to Be Honored by Grammys Black Music Collective
Grammy-winning artists Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne, and Epic Records chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week at the Hollywood Palladium on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023. All four honorees will be receiving the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. First-time Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will return as the musical director of the event, and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love will also return to chair the event (naturally enough). The event...
Thundercat: The Trailblazer of Experimental Soul and Funk Music
Thundercat is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Thundercat has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
See full Coachella 2023 lineup: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean set to headline
The lineup for the music festival also includes Becky G, Björk, Fisher, Chromeo, Eric Prydz, Charli XCX, MUNA and more.
