NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel
Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB
It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
Report: Commanders contact former Lions HC about OC job
Caldwell, who has interviewed for the Broncos and Panthers’ HC jobs recently, informed the NFC East team he is only interested in pursuing HC roles at this point. Caldwell, 67, has been out of the league since a 2019 one-off as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach. The Commanders are...
Chargers WR Mike Williams has back fracture
Brandon Staley's criticized decision to play his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game has produced consequences. The Chargers already ruled out Mike Williams for their wild-card game, despite Staley indicating early this week he expected the sixth-year receiver to play. It does not look like the impact wideout will be available in a second-round contest, should the Chargers defeat the Jaguars.
Tennessee Football: A new tight ends coach option became available on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last week to replace Alex Golesh, who recently became the new head coach at USF. The Vols still need to hire a tight ends coach, the position that Golesh coached, after Halzle’s promotion. There haven’t...
Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical
Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
Tennessee Titans 2022 season winners and losers from Joshua Dobbs to Malik Willis
The 2022 Tennessee Titans season wasn't about ups and downs so much as it was about one big up and one big down. The Titans finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, thanks to a seven-game losing streak to end the season. But that seven-game losing streak also means the Titans started 7-3, including a stretch of six wins in seven games.
Report: Rams will not block assistant coaches from leaving
Sean McVay has not confirmed he will return for a seventh season with the Rams, keeping the team in suspense. As the Rams wait on an answer, they will not stand in the way of any assistant who has an opportunity with another team. The Rams will not block any...
Jets, OC Mike LaFleur 'mutually' part ways
Mike LaFleur is out. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post (on Twitter), the Jets are moving on from their offensive coordinator. Connor Hughes of SNYtv first tweeted that the Jets were allowing the coach to “pursue other opportunities,” while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says (on Twitter) the two sides “mutually” parted ways.
Titans Sign TE Justin Rigg To Futures Deal
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:. Rigg, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to...
