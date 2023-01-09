ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com

Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel

Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB

It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts

The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect

Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders contact former Lions HC about OC job

Caldwell, who has interviewed for the Broncos and Panthers’ HC jobs recently, informed the NFC East team he is only interested in pursuing HC roles at this point. Caldwell, 67, has been out of the league since a 2019 one-off as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach. The Commanders are...
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers WR Mike Williams has back fracture

Brandon Staley's criticized decision to play his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game has produced consequences. The Chargers already ruled out Mike Williams for their wild-card game, despite Staley indicating early this week he expected the sixth-year receiver to play. It does not look like the impact wideout will be available in a second-round contest, should the Chargers defeat the Jaguars.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical

Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
STILLWATER, OK
Pro Football Rumors

Jets, OC Mike LaFleur 'mutually' part ways

Mike LaFleur is out. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post (on Twitter), the Jets are moving on from their offensive coordinator. Connor Hughes of SNYtv first tweeted that the Jets were allowing the coach to “pursue other opportunities,” while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says (on Twitter) the two sides “mutually” parted ways.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Titans Sign TE Justin Rigg To Futures Deal

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:. Rigg, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

