Social Media Giants TikTok, YouTube, Snap Face Major Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges that the companies are doing harm to children.
YouTubers said they destroyed over 100 VHS tapes of an obscure 1987 movie to increase the value of their final copy. They sold it on eBay for $80,600.
The RedLetterMedia YouTubers said they put tapes of a 1987 sci-fi movie, "Nukie," through a wood chipper to drive up the value of the remaining copy.
Elon Musk has lost so much money that the Guinness World Records recognized him for the 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
By one estimate, Musk lost as much as $200 billion in about a year, largely due to plummeting Tesla shares. Now, that's earned him a new world record.
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
A DoorDasher Ate A Customer's Food Over A $1 Tip & The 'Toxic' Debate Is Dividing TikTokers
A DoorDash delivery driver has re-ignited the debate around tipping culture by boldly calling out a user who gave him a bad tip on TikTok, although people are debating whether he's gone too far. The TikToker has gone viral by posting a video of himself eating a customer's order after...
The Verge
Samsung confirms February 1st Unpacked, its first in-person event in three years
Mark your calendar: Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on February 1st. The company is officially confirming a date that it kinda accidentally confirmed a few days ago. The event will take place at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, and although Samsung isn’t saying exactly what will be announced, it’s almost certainly the Galaxy S23 series.
The Verge
Parler’s parent company has laid off a majority of its staff
Parlement Technologies, the parent company of “censorship-free” social media platform Parler, has laid off a majority of its staff and most of its chief executives over the last few weeks. The sudden purge of staff has thrown the future of Parler, one of the first conservative alternatives to mainstream platforms, into question.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To ‘In Da Club’ Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has offered a response to the recent viral video of his hit song “In Da Club” playing before Ja Rule took the stage at a concert last month. On Tuesday (January 10), the G-Unit Records boss took to Twitter once he got word of the clip which shows a crowd watching Ja’s team set up the stage while “In Da Club” rang off in the venue. 50 wasted no time commenting on the situation and reveled in its awkwardness.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
The Verge
How to mute people on Instagram
Tired of comparing your behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel on Instagram? (To quote Steven Furtick.) The social network has its charms, but for many, it can be a place that’s littered with envy-inducing photos and videos of everybody else’s “perfect” lives. If you’re not careful, it can trigger all sorts of insecurities — sometimes even to the detriment of your mental health.
The Verge
HBO Max’s first price hike raises the monthly rate by $1
HBO Max is the next streaming service to get a price increase, its first one since launching in 2020. Starting Thursday, the cost of a new subscription to HBO Max will increase from $14.99 to $15.99 per month. Existing subscribers will pay the new price with their next billing cycle “on or after” February 11th.
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus images leak ahead of the February 1st launch event
Leaked renders posted by Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel reveal the cameras, design, and colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus. The news comes shortly after similar leaks shared by WinFuture gave us a glimpse into the base Galaxy S23. Like Samsung’s Galaxy S23, the Ultra and Plus seem...
The Verge
The Verge and The Cut Partner on Seventh Season of Land of the Giants Podcast – About the Multi-Billion Dollar Dating App Industry
Land of the Giants, the Vox Media Podcast Network’s award-winning narrative franchise, today announced the launch of its seventh season, Dating Games. Marking a collaboration between two of Vox Media’s editorial brands, The Cut and The Verge, the six-episode series will examine the multi-billion dollar dating app industry and explore whether the business goals of the companies behind them are aligned with users’ romantic aspirations. Hosted by Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz (senior staff writer, The Cut) and Lakshmi Rengarajan (host, Paired by the People), the season will feature interviews with the founders of apps like Tinder and Bumble, Match Group executives, as well as former Tinder engineers, data scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, app users, and more. The first episode is out today, and available here.
The Verge
OpenAI opens waitlist for ‘experimental’ paid version of ChatGPT with faster answers
ChatGPT is a sensation — but one that’s burning a hole in creator OpenAI’s pocket, with the company thought to be paying millions of dollars a month to keep the chatbot free to use. It’s no surprise, then, that as OpenAI seeks billions in funding from close partner Microsoft, the company is experimenting with ways to monetize its software.
BrewDog boss pays almost £500k to unhappy ‘solid gold’ beer can winners
The chief executive of BrewDog has paid out almost £500,000 from his own pocket to winners of a bungled “solid gold” beer can promotion which he has admitted made the controversial brewer look “dishonest and disingenuous”. James Watt said he got so personally carried away...
The Verge
Google Meet emoji reactions are finally here
Google is finally rolling out emoji reactions for Meet, something myself and other colleagues have been patiently waiting for since Google announced the feature last year. Now the video conferencing platform will let you silently send out reactions to colleagues during calls. The emoji don’t stay static like they do...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Break Point’ on Netflix, Taking The ‘Drive To Survive’ Formula And Applying It To Tennis
With its wildly-successful reality series Drive To Survive, Netflix created a new generation of Formula One racing fans. The streaming giant’s newest sports effort, Break Point, attempts to recreate that same magic in tennis. The ten-part series promises to follow a new generation of players at the top level of the sport, offering even the most casual viewers a reason to become fans and to care about the sport.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Relationship Developed While the Whole World Watched
In terms of famous relationships among rap stars, few have gotten as much attention recently as Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The "Thotiana" rapper's OnlyFans-based reality television show has garnered quite a lot of fans, and in it, viewers are exposed to some of the most intimate details of the star's romantic life.
The Verge
Twitter defaults to a For You page now, just like TikTok
Twitter is changing how you move between the algorithmically-driven timeline and the reverse chronological one and making the algorithmic feed the default. In a change rolling out to iOS users first, the company has taken away the star button at the top right that let you switch between two feeds. In its place are two tabs — one labeled “For You” and the other “Following” — and when you open the app, you’ll see the For You tab first.
