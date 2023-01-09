The year they flipped the mirror

Five years ago, a beer distributor came into Stan’s Bar in Spring Lake with a large mirror adorned with the Detroit Lions’ team logo.

“We’re not hanging that up; if we hang it up, we’re putting it upside down, because the Lions are upside down,” owner Joe Stalec said at the time. “I said, ‘It’s going to stay that way until they turn it around.’”

And turn it around they did, capped by Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the NFL regular season. Since the the Seattle Seahawks also beat the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions’ don’t qualify for the playoffs, Still, they finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Spring Lake bar was crowded with – you guessed it – Lions fans.

“All these yahoos that are Lions fans have been going crazy about it,” Stalec laughed.

For years, Lions fans that frequent Stan’s Bar have told Stalec the mirror would eventually flip. Some even donned shirts Monday night that celebrated the monumental event, reading: “The Year For The Mirror” and “Turn The Mirror This Year.”

“Pretty die-hard fan base of the Lions,” Stalec said of his customer base. “They’ve been pretty miserable, so it gave them a glimmer of hope this year.”

One of those fans at the bar Monday night was Lester Podein, who sported a shirt celebrating the mirror flip and Lions’ win.

“I’ve been a Lions fan since I was probably 10,” Podein, 67, said. “I sat up and watched (last night’s game) until it was over.”

After the results of Monday night’s game, Stalec said he posted on Facebook letting his customers know there would be a ceremonial mirror flipping the next evening.

“They’ve been counting this down, almost like a New Year’s,” Stalec said.

While many were upset, some Bears’ fans were not too happy with the flip, Stalec added. When asked who he was rooting for Sunday night, he declined to comment with a laugh.

“They’re good for business,” Stalec said. “The Lions are someone else’s beast. I did watch the whole game, though, it was amazing to watch.”