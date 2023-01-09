Seward’s 38th Annual Polar Bear Jump Off Festival is set to begin this Friday, Jan. 13, with a plunge-worthy program of events and activities planned throughout the weekend. Beginning Friday night at 4 p.m., the American Legion post on Fifth Avenue and Jefferson will host a $25 steak dinner, open to the public. Then from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tony’s Bar, the traditional fundraiser auction benefitting Kenai Peninsula Children with Cancer will commence, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. and the auction itself beginning at 7.

SEWARD, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO