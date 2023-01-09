Read full article on original website
Earn and learn to become a CNA at Providence Seward
People interested in pursuing a career in health care have a great opportunity to earn while you learn through the Certified Nurse Aide training program at Providence Seward Mountain Haven. Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs) provide patients with direct everyday care and are the eyes and ears for clinical staff, playing...
Polar Bear Jump Off to make weekend splash
Seward’s 38th Annual Polar Bear Jump Off Festival is set to begin this Friday, Jan. 13, with a plunge-worthy program of events and activities planned throughout the weekend. Beginning Friday night at 4 p.m., the American Legion post on Fifth Avenue and Jefferson will host a $25 steak dinner, open to the public. Then from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tony’s Bar, the traditional fundraiser auction benefitting Kenai Peninsula Children with Cancer will commence, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. and the auction itself beginning at 7.
