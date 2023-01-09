Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘A Tightrope Walk’ With Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Says: ‘These 2 Wrongs Actually Will Make a Right’
Combining the sarcastic, profanity-laden sensibility of Deadpool with the gruff, self-serious nature of Wolverine is not an immediate match made in heaven, but when considering those two characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, it becomes far more enticing. The two are set to team up for...
Ryan Reynolds teaming up with Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’ will find ‘two wrongs making a right’
Virtually every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Deadpool 3 near the very top of their most-anticipated list, thanks almost entirely to the mouthwatering prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth finally teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine on the big screen. Of course, the...
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
Every actor that has crossed the multiversal Marvel/DC line
Currently, superhero films are dominating the film industry. It feels like not a month goes by that a new one is being released or announced or a new trailer is dropping. With so many films to be a part of, it’s no surprise that actors find themselves working on both sides of the two giants of the genre Marvel and DC. Here we have compiled a list of every actor we know of that has portrayed a character in both of these superhero universes.
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
