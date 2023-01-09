Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Inter Miami finalizing deal for prolific Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez
The question making most headlines entering the 2023 Inter Miami season is whether Lionel Messi will join the club during the summer. The more pressing question is how to compensate for the team-leading 16 goals scored by Gonzalo Higuain last year before his retirement.
Everything to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft
The league’s 12 clubs will make their selections Thursday night from a pool of eligible players, headlined by USWNT up-and-comer Alyssa Thompson.
Blue Jackets-Sabres game postponed in December becomes new season finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Deadspin
Paul Riley done with 'political, woke' NWSL after lifetime ban
Even if the egregious quartet of Paul Riley (pictured), Richie Burke, Christy Holly, and Rory Dames never would’ve coached American professional soccer again after their despicable actions towards individual players and teams became widely known, making the official move to ban the foursome from the National Women’s Soccer League was absolutely the right decision. Its concise finality was needed.
Front Office Sports
Taylor Twellman, Liam McHugh To Lead Apple’s MLS Coverage
Former ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman leads the list of new talent hires as Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple unveiled their inaugural team of broadcasters for Apple’s MLS Season Pass coverage. The service will launch on February 1, 2023, on the Apple TV app in more than 100...
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the
Chicago Fire acquire G Jeff Gal from Swedish club
The Chicago Fire acquired hometown goalkeeper Jeff Gal from Swedish side Degerfors IF, the team announced Wednesday. Gal, 29, arrives
FC Dallas signs Amet Korca from Croatian club
FC Dallas signed defender Amet Korca from Croatian first-division club HNK Gorica. The deal announced Tuesday is for one year
Blue Jackets place forward Carson Meyer on injured reserve
The Columbus Blue Jackets are facing even more injury trouble. The team has announced that forward Carson Meyer suffered an oblique strain during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a result, the forward has been placed on injured reserve and will be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes out to end losing skid vs. Blue Jackets
Two teams mired in slumps look to get back on the winning track when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets have lost four of five and are coming off their 10th straight road loss, a 6-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Tim Berni scored his first NHL goal, Patrik Laine had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves for the Blue Jackets.
NHL
Blue Jackets, Sabres game rescheduled for Friday, April 14
The National Hockey League announced today that the postponed game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for December 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that had closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
