Two teams mired in slumps look to get back on the winning track when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets have lost four of five and are coming off their 10th straight road loss, a 6-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Tim Berni scored his first NHL goal, Patrik Laine had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves for the Blue Jackets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO