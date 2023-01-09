ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadspin

Paul Riley done with 'political, woke' NWSL after lifetime ban

Even if the egregious quartet of Paul Riley (pictured), Richie Burke, Christy Holly, and Rory Dames never would’ve coached American professional soccer again after their despicable actions towards individual players and teams became widely known, making the official move to ban the foursome from the National Women’s Soccer League was absolutely the right decision. Its concise finality was needed.
Front Office Sports

Taylor Twellman, Liam McHugh To Lead Apple’s MLS Coverage

Former ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman leads the list of new talent hires as Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple unveiled their inaugural team of broadcasters for Apple’s MLS Season Pass coverage. The service will launch on February 1, 2023, on the Apple TV app in more than 100...
Yardbarker

Hurricanes out to end losing skid vs. Blue Jackets

Two teams mired in slumps look to get back on the winning track when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets have lost four of five and are coming off their 10th straight road loss, a 6-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Tim Berni scored his first NHL goal, Patrik Laine had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves for the Blue Jackets.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Blue Jackets, Sabres game rescheduled for Friday, April 14

The National Hockey League announced today that the postponed game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for December 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that had closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY

