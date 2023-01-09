Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For RAW This Week
WWE is known to produce some of the most exciting professional wrestling content every week on its flagship shows. However, to make the television product even better for the audience, management can sometimes implement last-minute script changes. According to Fightful’s paywall, one of those last-minute changes was during the main...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestlingworld.co
Logan Paul Receives WrestleMania 39 Challenge From Surprising WWE Superstar
Logan Paul has been sidelined since his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year but is expected to be part of the upcoming WrestleMania event. The Social Media influencer has been rumored to be facing John Cena as part of the event, but with several months to go, things could change and NXT star Grayson Waller wants his name to be in the conversation.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
bodyslam.net
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
tjrwrestling.net
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Tag Team Debuts On Dynamite
While they may be billed as ‘one night only’, an instant fan favorite AEW tag team has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (January 11). On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Firm (Lee Moriarty and Big Bill with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) took on the team of JungleHOOK.
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
