Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: How the Legislature might affect Madison
Gov. Kristi Noem presented her State of the State address Tuesday afternoon, and we heard plenty that would involve Madison and Lake County. There are other rumblings among legislators that are specific to our community, as well. At least in theory, everything that is decided in Pierre during the next...
Madison Daily Leader
ORR board to hold special meeting
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Ramona superintendent’s office. The board will hear from Tom Oyster of Dakota Education Consulting and discuss ORR consolidation information.
Madison Daily Leader
Zoning Commission addresses first variance of the new year
The Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission is back in action for the new year. During their meeting on Wednesday, committee members discussed action on the first zoning variance of 2023. The variance comes at the request of Jaime Feldhaus, who is seeking to build a replacement shed on his...
Madison Daily Leader
Annual free throw championship to be held in Madison
The Madison Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring the annual free throw championship on Sunday in the Madison Middle School Gym. The competition is for all boys and girls ages 9-14. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m., and shooting will start at 1 p.m.
