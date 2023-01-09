ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

butlercountytribune.com

Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star

Vernon Ernest Ingalls, age 83, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Ernest and Velma (Rawdon) Ingalls, on October 6, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from New Hartford High School in 1957 and later furthered his education at Ellsworth College and The University of Northern Iowa, studying both science and teaching. Vern served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He worked numerous jobs over the years before beginning his career with Herman Faber at Faber Insurance in Parkersburg in 1966.
PARKERSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life. He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa

Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
WATERLOO, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Evelyn Gray, 72, of Spirit Lake

A Celebration of Life for 72-year-old Evelyn Gray of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 14th, at 2 p.m. at Spirit Life Fellowship Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Another Semi Rollover in Delaware

Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
DELAWARE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Clifford “Cliff” Phipps, 90, of Spirit Lake

Services for 90-year-old Clifford “Cliff” Phipps of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake with Military Funeral Honors presented by American Legion Timpe Post #23 and VFW John W. Kidd Post #4514. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman

Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages restaurants in Central City

Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA

