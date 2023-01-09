ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure

If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'

The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
World’s best restaurant Noma is closing and people are blaming ‘The Menu’

Noma, the world’s best restaurant, has announced it will be closing its doors permanently in 2024 and some people are blaming the recent psychological thrillerThe Menu.The Copenhagen restaurant helmed by chef René Redzepi opened in 2003, and has earned three Michelin stars since for its experimental cooking and dedication to the freshest ingredients.The restaurant has frequently topped the list of world’s best restaurants and most recently won in 2021. The ranking marked a record-breaking fifth time that the restaurant had received the honor, making it ineligible for future wins.However, as reported by The New York Times on Monday, Redzepi...
"The Menu" and the Narcissism of High-End Dining

Gastro-tourists schedule first-class vacations around one meal. The style of fine dining Noma helped create and promote worldwide may be undergoing a sustainability crisis. Many great chefs have their sense of self intertwined with their cuisine. The Menu, a new Netflix film starring Ralph Fiennes, is a brutal satire of...
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.

