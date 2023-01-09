ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis Police warn of "addictive" Girl Scout Cookies

With tongue firmly in cheek, the Metropolis Police Department is "warning" residents about a wave of addictive items headed for the area. In a post to social media, Metropolis Police said the addictive items have names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They go on to...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Parts of Scott City under boil water order

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Scott City has issued a precautionary boil water order for all of old Illmo and Parkview. A water main broke on the east end of the city, according to the City of Scott City. Crews are working to repair it.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills House Fire

Park Hills, Big River Bonne Terre, Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted in stopping the fire. No one was at the residence and no injuries are being reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
PARK HILLS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy