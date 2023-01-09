Read full article on original website
Violent crime in Cape Girardeau trending downward, 2022 numbers to be finalized soon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Bobby Newton wants the officers in the department to be seen by the community as much as possible. “What I try to instill in a lot of the officers coming up is get out there, get to...
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
Metropolis Police warn of "addictive" Girl Scout Cookies
With tongue firmly in cheek, the Metropolis Police Department is "warning" residents about a wave of addictive items headed for the area. In a post to social media, Metropolis Police said the addictive items have names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They go on to...
New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned property
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. A new Missouri law signed last June went into effect on January 1. The law makes it illegal for displaced persons to sleep or camp on state owned land, including bridges and over passes.
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
SoutheastHEALTH holds ribbon cutting for $25 million West Campus expansion project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the completion and upcoming opening of its $25 million West Campus expansion project. The ribbon cutting gave a sneak peek to representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce, SoutheastHEALTH staff and physicians, civic...
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for public’s help finding theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department request the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and suspect in regards to a theft incident. The vehicle appears to be a red pickup with white or silver around the back window and white or silver...
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
Parts of Scott City under boil water order
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Scott City has issued a precautionary boil water order for all of old Illmo and Parkview. A water main broke on the east end of the city, according to the City of Scott City. Crews are working to repair it.
Park Hills House Fire
Park Hills, Big River Bonne Terre, Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted in stopping the fire. No one was at the residence and no injuries are being reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
