Pueblo, CO

3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care

By Robert Garrison
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
DENVER — Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison. The total value of the theft is $134,235.25, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Monday that all three suspects — Stephanie Hudgins, 50, Quinetta Hunter, 40, and Bobby Hunter, 68 — were charged with several felony counts, including violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, money laundering, theft, and forgery.

According to Weiser, the alleged fraud occurred between Aug. 1, 2020, and June 6, 2022, when Quinetta Hunter was in custody at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo. The charges allege Hudgins and Bobby Hunter filed claims and received Medicaid reimbursement for home care services that did not occur.

Hudgins and Bobby Hunter claimed that Quinetta Hunter provided those services, but she was, and remains, in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Quinetta Hunter had previously worked for a Northglenn-based home care business that provided Medicaid-funded home services to patients.

All three suspects “worked together to submit falsified work timesheets and cash checks under Quinetta Hunter’s name, and then to pocket money paid by the business out of Colorado Medicaid funds,” the release read.

