Borrego Springs, CA

3.3 Earthquake Reported Near Borrego Springs

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
Seismographs at the U.S. Geological Survey. Photo courtesy USGS

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Borrego Springs at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta in Riverside County. It was also 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.

It was about 2.5 miles deep.

— City News Service

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
