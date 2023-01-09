Read full article on original website
Related
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
Nine regional winners vying for NC Teacher of the Year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nine teachers who recently earned their respective regional teacher of the year award are now looking to win the overall state award. The Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year program has been recognizing outstanding teachers since 1970. The title holder for last year was Leah Carper, an English […]
ednc.org
North Carolina regional teachers of the year announced
The Department of Public Instruction has named its 2023 regional teachers of the year. The nine regional winners will go on to compete for 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these...
ednc.org
N.C. Community College System aims to fill president job by end of May
The N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) posted the job for a new system president on Jan. 10, “seeking bold, visionary, and exceptional leadership” and listing a preferred start date of May 31, 2023, “or as soon as possible.”. The State Board of Community Colleges said last month...
carolinajournal.com
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
addictedtovacation.com
The 12 Best Places To Bring Kids In North Carolina
North Carolina is a fantastic place to visit with family and friends. It’s common to want to know which are the best day trips in NC for kids. What are the best day trip destinations in North Carolina for kids?. When visiting North Carolina, you can participate in loads...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States
Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
WNCT
NC added more people in 2022 than every state but 2, census shows
People kept flocking to North Carolina in 2022. NC added more people in 2022 than every state but …. People kept flocking to North Carolina in 2022. Davis excited to serve after being sworn into Congress. The 118th Congress swore in its new members recently. Among them was Don Davis,...
country1037fm.com
3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents
A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
kiss951.com
23 North Carolina Festivals In 2023
Who doesn’t love a good festival? It’s a great excuse to visit a new town across our state. And luckily there is no shortage of engaging festivals taking place in North Carolina in 2023. Whether you’re looking for small-town fun celebrating some of what makes our state great, or huge festivals we’ve got something for you. Many North Carolina festivals celebrate foods that are important to their local area. One celebrates everything North Carolina has to offer. You’ve got arts and crafts vendors, lots and lots of food, beer and wine, rides and other activities for kids, 5Ks, and more.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed
(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in North Carolina You Need to Visit
There’s something for everybody in North Carolina. Whether your ideal trip involves time relaxing at the beach, or you dream of hiking through pristine forest, or you’re looking to soak up some culture at a local festival, the small towns in North Carolina are the perfect bases to really see the true heart of the state.
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC files formal protest after Aetna health care awarded right to represent state employees
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state's health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care officially on Jan. 4.
power98fm.com
These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina
With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
Comments / 1