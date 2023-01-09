The Patriots have inked another player to a future contract. After signing 11 of the deals on Tuesday, Bill Belichick added CFL standout Rodney Randle on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back went to college at Lamar University and landed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was among their final cuts at the end of training camp.

23 HOURS AGO