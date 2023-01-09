ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NFL best bets, picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend

After a mostly solid showing by MassLive’s pickers during the regular season, we’ll turn our attention to the playoffs, which feature several divisional rivalries with the heat turned up. With the Patriots eliminated we’ll pick all the games. Final regular season records:. Mark Daniels (Season Record: Locks:...
Patriots sign 12th player to future contract, CFL standout Rodney Randle

The Patriots have inked another player to a future contract. After signing 11 of the deals on Tuesday, Bill Belichick added CFL standout Rodney Randle on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back went to college at Lamar University and landed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was among their final cuts at the end of training camp.
