Bill would curb ‘implicit bias’ training in Tennessee schools, universities
Tennessee public schools and universities would not be allowed to require employees to take “implicit bias” training under legislation filed this week by two state lawmakers.The legislation also would apply to employees of Tennessee’s education department and state Board of Education.Currently, it’s up to local school districts, charter schools, and the state to set personnel policies that may or may not include implicit bias training for their employees. Such training is...
Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
wpln.org
Tennessee teachers could see their budgets for classroom supplies more than double under a new proposal
Teachers could see their budgets for things like pencils, notebooks and art supplies more than double under a new proposal at the state legislature. If enacted, the new policy would increase each teacher’s allotment from $200 to $500. “You and I both know that $200 doesn’t buy the crayons...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care
More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
Certain Citizens can Shield their Address
The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program. Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved applicants a substitute address...
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Tennessee Pastors Call for "Moral Agenda" in 2023 Legislative Session
Southern Christian Coalition calls on Tennessee General Assembly to lead with a focus on inclusiveness, tolerance. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on the Tennessee General Assembly to adopt a moral agenda as they return to Nashville to begin conducting business this week.
The Tomahawk
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs statewide. The plan ensures the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has the resources it needs to solve current and future mobility challenges and that commerce can move across the state. The state will seek public-private partnerships […] The post Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs appeared first on Transportation Today.
smithcountyinsider.com
License Plate for Tennesseans with Disabilities to have a New Design in 2023
NASHVILLE – The motor vehicle passenger license plate for Tennesseans with disabilities will have a look and feel that’s like the blue standard license plate design that hit the roads last year. The new design is consistent with Public Chapter 761, which calls for the design of license...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee organization offering free yoga classes to veterans, family and caregivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), an organization that works with children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers. STAR began in 1987 and helps those in need by providing horse riding and...
WATE
Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase
Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and here in Tennessee, this is an issue individuals, non-profits, and local, state, and federal agencies work on every day. If you have information about human trafficking going on in Tennessee or suspect someone may be a victim, please call 855-558-6484. Find more...
