Read full article on original website
Related
Certain Citizens can Shield their Address
The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program. Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved applicants a substitute address...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
WTVC
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
Bill would curb ‘implicit bias’ training in Tennessee schools, universities
Tennessee public schools and universities would not be allowed to require employees to take “implicit bias” training under legislation filed this week by two state lawmakers.The legislation also would apply to employees of Tennessee’s education department and state Board of Education.Currently, it’s up to local school districts, charter schools, and the state to set personnel policies that may or may not include implicit bias training for their employees. Such training is...
Courthouse News Service
Tennessee defends law banning out-of-state online auctions at appeals court
CINCINNATI (CN) — Seeking to overturn a permanent injunction, Tennessee argued before a federal appeals court Thursday that a law banning online auctions run by people outside the state does not violate the commerce clause. Public Chapter 471 was signed into law by Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee in...
WATE
New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids
Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. The Seven...
TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
993thex.com
Center For Disease And Control Says Tennessee’s Homicide Rate One Of The Nation’s Highest
During the last reporting period in 2020, the State of Tennessee recorded 753 deaths classified as homicides and that’s one of the highest Homicide rates in the country. Tennessee ranks ahead of Virginia and below Mississippi which has the highest rate in the country. Tennessee’s most recent rate places it at 7th in the nation in terms of homicide putting them below South Carolina and above Maryland.
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
WKRN
Protesters gather on first day of Legislature
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
WATE
Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers
A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
localmemphis.com
Most Wanted Alert issued by TBI for Middle Tennessee murder suspect
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a murder suspect from Middle Tennessee. According to the TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder. He's 6'3", weighs 185 lbs.,...
Advocacy Group Calls for "Common Sense" Gun Legislation
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on gun control. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today issued a call for the Tennessee General Assembly to take action to curb gun violence.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
Tennessee has Highest Rate of High School Girls Suffering from Physical Dating Violence
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found that one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. The report found that this was not only the highest rate in the United States but nearly double the national rate. The Sexual...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0