Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District

Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Opening at Disneyland This Year

Disney has announced that the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland will close to become Tiana’s Palace later this year. The restaurant was announced last year. French Market Restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17, 2023. The restaurant will reopen as Tiana’s Palace later in 2023. Mint Julep Bar will also reopen, still serving mint juleps and Mickey beignets.
Magic Happens Parade Showtimes Announced for Return to Disneyland

Disney has revealed the showtimes for the return of the Magic Happens parade to Disneyland Park next month. Magic Happens will return on February 24, 2023, just in time for its 3rd birthday. It will be performed twice each day at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Magic Happens debuted on...
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February

Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
FRISCO, TX
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
PHOTOS: New EPCOT Guidemap Debuts, All Mentions of Play! Pavilion Removed

The newest version of the EPCOT guidemap, which became available today during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, no longer mentions the Play! Pavilion. The guidemap’s cover has silver sparkles around an image of a child wearing a beret and carrying a sticker-covered suitcase. A logo for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is still across the bottom. The 50th anniversary celebration will end in March.
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)

Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
First-Ever Marvel Sighting at Tokyo Disney Resort: Limited-Time Hotel Room Coming to Disney Ambassador Hotel

Unlike the other five Disney resorts around the world, Tokyo Disney Resort has entirely stayed away from Marvel and its characters, with no character presence, no merchandise, no anything from the iconic comic book franchise having ever been available — until now. Starting next month, guests staying at the Disney Ambassador Hotel can enjoy a new Marvel-themed room for a limited time!

