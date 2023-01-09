Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
WDW News Today
Not-So-Grand and Miraculous: Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair at Spaceship Earth, Waits at Exit for a Fight
Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving, gentle, relaxing ride. No one has ever accused it of being an exciting thrill ride. On September 6, 2022, most of the action at Spaceship Earth happened in the line for the attraction. Two men got into a physical fight that began over a wheelchair,...
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
WDW News Today
Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland
The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Reportedly Updates Long-Term Land Use Plan to Allow for Three More Potential Walt Disney World Theme Parks
While the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be dissolved and taken over by the state in June of this year, the district continues to operate. The district’s board was supposed to meet today, January 11, to discuss its long-term land use plan for Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District
Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Opening at Disneyland This Year
Disney has announced that the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland will close to become Tiana’s Palace later this year. The restaurant was announced last year. French Market Restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17, 2023. The restaurant will reopen as Tiana’s Palace later in 2023. Mint Julep Bar will also reopen, still serving mint juleps and Mickey beignets.
WDW News Today
New Figment-Themed Beacon of Magic Show Coming to 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
As part of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a new Figment-themed Beacon of Magic show on Spaceship Earth will debut!. Frequent Disney reporter Brooke McDonald shared the news on Twitter today. While details are still scant, we do know the show will open on January 13...
WDW News Today
Magic Happens Parade Showtimes Announced for Return to Disneyland
Disney has revealed the showtimes for the return of the Magic Happens parade to Disneyland Park next month. Magic Happens will return on February 24, 2023, just in time for its 3rd birthday. It will be performed twice each day at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Magic Happens debuted on...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
WDW News Today
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New EPCOT Guidemap Debuts, All Mentions of Play! Pavilion Removed
The newest version of the EPCOT guidemap, which became available today during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, no longer mentions the Play! Pavilion. The guidemap’s cover has silver sparkles around an image of a child wearing a beret and carrying a sticker-covered suitcase. A logo for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is still across the bottom. The 50th anniversary celebration will end in March.
WDW News Today
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)
Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
WDW News Today
First-Ever Marvel Sighting at Tokyo Disney Resort: Limited-Time Hotel Room Coming to Disney Ambassador Hotel
Unlike the other five Disney resorts around the world, Tokyo Disney Resort has entirely stayed away from Marvel and its characters, with no character presence, no merchandise, no anything from the iconic comic book franchise having ever been available — until now. Starting next month, guests staying at the Disney Ambassador Hotel can enjoy a new Marvel-themed room for a limited time!
