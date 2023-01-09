ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Bonding’ With Sisters Kim, Khloe Over Being ‘Single’ Parents Amid Travis Scott Split

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner is "bonding" with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian as she goes through her second breakup with boyfriend Travis Scott , with whom she shares two young children, Life & Style has learned exclusively.

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over," the insider tells Life & Style.

From Coachella to Their Split: Kylie and Travis’ Relationship Timeline

The insider adds, "Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over."

Us Weekly first reported the pair's split on January 7, 2023.

Travis last appeared on Kylie's Instagram page since a November 28, 2022, post showing the Kylie Skin founder giving the rapper a passionate hug in a loving photo .

But the "Sicko Mode" artist was noticeably missing from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party on December 24, 2022, and Kylie took a girls trip to Aspen with friends to ring in 2023, with Travis nowhere to be seen.

Kylie and Travis first broke up in October 2019 after 18 months as a couple. During that time, they welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. The pair remained amicable as they coparented their little girl, even spending Thanksgiving weekend 2019 together in Palm Springs, California less than two months after breaking up.

The following month, Travis gushed about how he still "loved'' Kylie in an interview with XXL magazine.

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier," the "Goosebumps" rapper said of his daughter. He added,  "I love her mommy and I always will ... The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdWdZ_0k8xDrwn00

Even though they were no longer a couple, Kylie and Travis would get together to take Stormi to Disneyland and other fun outings. The pair let the world know they were back together in June 2021, attending the Parsons School benefit gala as a couple with Stormi joining in to make it a family affair.

During his speech while accepting an award at the event, Travis told the audience, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," using his pet name for Kylie.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Cutest Moments Over the Years

The cosmetics mogul announced the couple was expecting baby No. 2 in a moving Instagram video she shared in September 2021. The couple welcomed a son on February 2, 2022, whose name has yet to be revealed.

Kim is currently raising the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West as a single mom while noting how coparenting with him has been "really f — king hard" on the " Angie Martinez IRL " December 26, 2022, podcast. Khloé shares two children with ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson , including a son who was born via surrogate in July 2022, months after the pair had split for good.

Comments / 3

Related
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom

Tristan Thompson's mom has died suddenly ... and Khloe Kardashian is right by his side, offering comfort and support as he navigates a challenging time in his life. Khloe and Tristan were spotted Thursday touching down in Toronto together in a private jet. TMZ broke the story ... just hours before they landed, Tristan's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HipHopWired

Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money. TMZ is reporting that the NBA star and Maralee Nichols have agreed that Thompson will be providing her a monthly allowance […] The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram

Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video

Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy