FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
wholecommunity.news
Councilor Keating hears that taller buildings would endanger migratory birds
With Skinner Butte a popular rest stop for migrating birds, Gerry Meenaghan expresses concern that allowing taller buildings would contribute to the ongoing bird die-off. At the Southeast Neighbors board Jan. 10, a look at what’s coming up on the city council. [00:00:07] Councilor Matt Keating: Hi. I apologize...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
beachconnection.net
Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
KVAL
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
