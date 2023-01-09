ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wholecommunity.news

Councilor Keating hears that taller buildings would endanger migratory birds

With Skinner Butte a popular rest stop for migrating birds, Gerry Meenaghan expresses concern that allowing taller buildings would contribute to the ongoing bird die-off. At the Southeast Neighbors board Jan. 10, a look at what’s coming up on the city council. [00:00:07] Councilor Matt Keating: Hi. I apologize...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren

UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE

A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
ROSEBURG, OR

