Colorado State

Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER

Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont council commits to gun stance statement

Longmont City Council unanimously passed a statement on legislation affecting public safety, especially related to gun control. The statement, which was approved Tuesday, outlines last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Second Amendment regarding gun legislation and the resulting lawsuit against Boulder County and three local municipalities that tried to pursue local gun laws. It commits Longmont to analysis and statewide solutions rather than local regulation.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County Commissioners deliver State of the County address

During the county’s annual Reorganization Meeting, the Boulder County Commissioners outlined the county’s goals, projects, and priorities for the year ahead. All county departments and elected offices contributed to the State of the County presentation, which included major projects, policy priorities, and program developments planned for 2023. A recording of the presentation, including the PowerPoint slides, is available on the county’s website.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mulhall column: Wolf voters' remorse?

In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Sargent vies for House District 12 seat

Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
BOULDER, CO
NBC News

Conservative Republican says abortion is a 'state issue'

After a tumultuous speakership battle, Republicans continued their legislative push on hotly contested issues Wednesday, bringing two major abortion bills to the House floor, one prohibiting taxpayer funded abortions and the other defining born alive infants as legal persons, which passed Wednesday night. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says the idea...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: City hosts ward redistricting conversation

Most City facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities, including the Ice Pavilion in Roosevelt Park, will be open. Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays. Attend a celebration in Boulder County starting at 10 am on Monday, Jan. 16, at Silver Creek High School. Activities include various performances, youth activities, cultural expressions and more. View details at bit.ly/mlk2023longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns amid felony charges

Colorado state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her lawmaking position on the eve of the 2023 legislative session while facing criminal charges that she lied about her residence to run for reelection. “Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding

Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Another Republican Loses His Guns At The Capitol

As the Denver Post’s Saja Hindi reports, and it wouldn’t be a session of the Colorado General Assembly without at least one of these so hopefully our statistical wad is now shot:. Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests' money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont council, LDDA look at pedestrian safety downtown

Longmont is looking at “going big” to prioritize pedestrian safety downtown. The city council held a joint workshop with the Longmont Downtown Development Authority board on Tuesday. As the LDDA begins taking next steps to improve pedestrian safety, their biggest question was whether Longmont City Council would rather prioritize pedestrians or cars downtown, especially as the downtown corridor is seeing a rapid increase in density.
LONGMONT, CO
