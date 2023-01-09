Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
krcrtv.com
As some floodwaters recede public works officials warn flooding could return
REDDING, Calif. — Old Oasis Road remains one of the many concerns for Shasta Counties' Public Works Department as it is a mapped floodplain prone to flooding according to the Department, which has been working to keep the streets clear and safe for residents. On Wednesday, January 11, vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com
Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up
CORNING, Calif. — Crews from the City of Corning were out working to clear brush and debris from the banks of a creek near Highway 99 and Loleta Avenue after flooding forced the roads to one lane of traffic Monday morning. KRCR received several reports of creeks in Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews no longer screening northbound I-5 travelers for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - All vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 are no longer required to carry chains in order to continue in Shasta County, according to Caltrans District 2. Crews were screening vehicles at the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, Tuesday morning. Around...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - One person is dead following a fire on Apollo Street in Redding Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. and found a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters said the fire destroyed the garage and some of the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Flood warning issued for Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Sacramento River at the Tehama Bridge. The NWS said heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours is causing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. It says the flood stage is forecasted to exceed at the Tehama Bridge Monday evening.
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
krcrtv.com
PG&E prepares for another wave of winter weather and potential power outages
REDDING, Calif. — Monday afternoon PG&E officials gathered to give an update on how their crews are responding to power outages caused by the previous two storms and how they are preparing for another potentially devastating storm this week. Adam Wright, PG&E Executive Vice President, said this is something...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters
REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage closes Shasta College’s Redding Campus
REDDING, Calif. - Shasta College’s Main Campus in Redding is closed on Monday due to a power outage. The college said the power is estimated to be restored at 7 p.m. The campus will be closed until power is restored. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
