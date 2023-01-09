Schedule and ticket prices released for Australian Open charity practice matches as fans treated to Nadal-Hurkacz, Gauff-Pegula, Djokovic-Medvedev

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
tennisuptodate.com
Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"
Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennisuptodate.com
5 Most Successful Male Players in the History of Wimbledon
The 2023 Tennis season is almost upon us, and the first Grand Slam of the year is right around the corner. The 2023 Australian Open gets underway on January 16th and with it begins the roller coaster that is the annual tennis season. Rafael Nadal heads down under as the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
tennisuptodate.com
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe
The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Tiafoe jokes after losing rally to Gauff during Ukraine Plays for Peace: "She ain't never gonna let me live that down"
After Coco Gauff got the better of compatriot Frances Tiafoe at a rally during a charity match at the Australian Open, Tiafoe joked that Gauff will never let him forget the embarrassing moment. The duo were present at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday as part of the Tennis Plays...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
