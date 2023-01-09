Read full article on original website
Pointy Head application denied
TREMONT — After months of review and arguments from opposing attorneys, the Tremont Planning Board has denied the application for the Pointy Head campground. On Jan. 10, the board voted 3:1 in favor of denying the application because the site plan review findings of fact and land use ordinance standards were not met.
Registration opens for MDI YMCA dodgeball tournament
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA has opened registration for this year's dodgeball tournament. There will be three separate competitions held, divided by age group. The first to play will be the high school division on Friday, March 10, from 5-7 p.m. Next will be the middle school division, grades five through eight, which will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Finally, the adult division, ages 18 and over, will play on Saturday, March 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
Wrestling continues to roll in 2023
CALAIS — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team continued to build on their success this season, kicking off 2023 by going 6-2 across two multi-dual matches. The first match, held at Calais High School on Jan. 7, saw the Trojans go 4-0 against Woodland (54-6), Washington Academy (46-30), Caribou (53-2) and the aforementioned Blue Devils (54-12). The match against Calais was won entirely via forfeit due to limited roster sizes and the fact that there were no wrestlers on either team in overlapping weight classes. Carter Noble did pin an independent wrestler from Shead in an exhibition match as part of that matchup.
MDI boys' basketball falls 3-5
ORONO — A tough stretch of away games has set the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team back to 3-5 on the season so far, a record that has them sitting at twelfth in the Class B Heal Point Standings. MDI has dropped three games in...
