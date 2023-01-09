Read full article on original website
Related
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge this year and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around this year, and which have faded.
CNET
How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
Woman Comes Up With the Perfect Way to Clean Oven Doors Once and For All
Just get yourself some Pink Stuff!
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
I’m a decluttering expert, here’s how to get your home ready for 2023
A PROFESSIONAL organiser has urged people to save money and boost their mood by tidying up their lives in the New Year. Elaine McKinlay, 60, has been sorting clients’ homes for over 17 years and knows how big an impact some simple decluttering can have. The lifestyle management consultant,...
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine
Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
TechRadar
How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)
Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
Woman Uses Two Crates to Build Sneaky Storage That Could Work in Literally Any Room
You'd never know it was a DIY!
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
Comments / 0