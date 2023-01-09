Read full article on original website
Related
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Joe Biden May Have Broken the Law Taking Classified Documents
Biden's possession of confidential documents from the Obama administration could violate the Espionage Act.
Democrats decry new House rules as a ‘ransom note to America’ | First Thing
Partisan lines divided the vote on rules, with no Democrats voting for them and only one Republican voting against. Plus, how US state agencies got funny
msn.com
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments
Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Keeps Going Up and Up
Biden's approval has risen to 49.1 percent, according to a new poll.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
Kevin McCarthy confirms House panel boot for Schiff, Swalwell and Omar
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed late Monday that he will make good on his pre-midterm pledge to remove three high-profile Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar — from their House committees. McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the Associated Press that he would move to strip the trio of their assignments, following through on a vow of payback for Democrats ousting Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their panels during the last Congress. Schiff and Swalwell, both from California, would be removed from the House Intelligence Committee while Minnesota’s Omar would be kicked off the House Foreign...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
TUCKER CARLSON: This is the beginning of the end for Biden
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out President Biden's alleged mishandling of documents and weighs in on how Democrats are reacting on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wastes No Time Calling for Biden Impeachment
It's currently unclear whether the GOP lawmaker will bring a resolution to the House floor anytime soon.
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
Border Patrol chief testimony: Biden policies led to increased illegal crossings
(The Center Square) – “More damaging evidence” of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have been uncovered in a trial that began Monday in a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by Florida, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday. “Florida is the first state to take...
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash
It’s getting hot in here. A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet. Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
Comments / 0