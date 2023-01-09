ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?

Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
Lawmakers welcome Hochul’s $1 billion to address mental health

Hours ahead of her highly anticipated State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a $1 billion plan to address mental health. The governor’s plan will add 1,000 beds for psychiatric treatment and 3,500 housing units for New Yorkers with mental illness. The administration also plans to prioritize outpatient services and insurance coverage to improve the process for admissions and discharging of patients.
Opinion: NYC’s residential floor area ratio cap must go

New York City’s 1916 zoning code, the nation’s first, was estimated to provide enough housing for a city of 55 million people. In the 1920s, the city saw the construction of almost 750,000 units of housing. It was a time when New York City was growing at an astronomical pace and meeting the demand. Today, that trend has all but stopped. Several factors contributed to the rapid decline in new construction, but the 1961 zoning code is the biggest culprit, as it significantly reduced the city’s zoned capacity to just 12 million people. Additional practices like contextual zoning and landmarking have further reduced the influx of new housing in New York City. While all of the above are local regulations, there is one statewide policy that is preventing our city from effectively housing all of our residents: the residential floor area ratio cap.
Eric Adams’ preliminary budget, by the numbers.

It’s all preliminary – but New York City Mayor Eric Adams released some cold hard numbers Thursday to kick off the fiscal year 2024 budget process. Much of this will change between now and July 1, when the new fiscal year begins. And it could even change more than usual, as the City Council is expected to mount a more aggressive response to the mayor’s attempts to project fiscal discipline – including across-the-board cuts.
