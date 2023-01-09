New York City’s 1916 zoning code, the nation’s first, was estimated to provide enough housing for a city of 55 million people. In the 1920s, the city saw the construction of almost 750,000 units of housing. It was a time when New York City was growing at an astronomical pace and meeting the demand. Today, that trend has all but stopped. Several factors contributed to the rapid decline in new construction, but the 1961 zoning code is the biggest culprit, as it significantly reduced the city’s zoned capacity to just 12 million people. Additional practices like contextual zoning and landmarking have further reduced the influx of new housing in New York City. While all of the above are local regulations, there is one statewide policy that is preventing our city from effectively housing all of our residents: the residential floor area ratio cap.

