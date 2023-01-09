Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
TWU’s Samuelsen breaks with labor to give lukewarm support to LaSalle
We’re firmly in the “backlash to the backlash” stage of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle as chief judge – and Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen has had enough of the campaign against the judge. “It’s smarmy and it’s underhanded and I don’t like it,” he told City & State Monday, after releasing a statement. “Let the process play itself out. If he’s got such a bad record on organized labor, the ideal place to nail him down is when he’s in the hot seat, in front of the Judiciary Committee of the New York state Senate.”
Hochul projects amity – even as chief judge fight clouds start of session
As Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed members of the state Legislature to lay out her agenda for the year, she spoke warmly about being able to give her speech to a packed chamber. “It was extraordinary how far we’ve come in that one year since that time when I literally had to address empty seats,” Hochul said, referring to her State of the State in 2022 when COVID-19 restrictions barred the majority of people from attending her address in person. But at the same time she made those remarks, hundreds of citizens who came to Albany to protest on one of the biggest days of the legislative year found themselves barred from even entering the Capitol. And it wasn’t the pandemic that resulted in the decision to close down the building.
Takeaways from Hochul’s State of the State
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her highly anticipated State of the State address inside the Assembly Chamber Tuesday afternoon, her first as the elected governor of New York. Leading up to the address, the governor indicated that housing and crime would serve as the keystones of her agenda for the year. She already announced a plan to build 800,000 units of new housing over the next decade, although she withheld details until her speech. Hochul outlined a plan that relied heavily on easing regulatory restrictions and otherwise promoting development not just in New York City, but around the state, with new requirements for municipalities to meet. But even before the speech, housing advocates – barred from the Capitol along with all other unauthorized visitors – protested her housing proposals for failing to protect tenants and ensure affordable housing.
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
States at Center of Battle Over Gas Furnaces and Stoves
Lawmakers and regulators in Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they grow increasingly worried about the effect of the fossil fuel on human health and the global climate. About 13% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, and...
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
Kathy Hochul’s State of the State is out. What’s in it for NYC?
Only a handful of the dozens of local and state elected officials gathered at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday got a personal shout out in the governor’s speech. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was one of them. Reflecting the outwardly friendly relationship...
Lawmakers welcome Hochul’s $1 billion to address mental health
Hours ahead of her highly anticipated State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a $1 billion plan to address mental health. The governor’s plan will add 1,000 beds for psychiatric treatment and 3,500 housing units for New Yorkers with mental illness. The administration also plans to prioritize outpatient services and insurance coverage to improve the process for admissions and discharging of patients.
Hochul announces investments to curb gun violence
According to Hochul, stronger gun violence prevention laws and tougher prosecutions of gun trafficking helped keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.
NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Erie County DA John Flynn speaks on Hochul’s State of the State, NYS gun laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics. Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling […]
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York
Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.” So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it. Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke
A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Governor Hochul Vows to Make Important Bail Reform Fix
Changes to New York's controversial bail reform laws are now being championed by Governor Hochul. During her State of the State address on Tuesday, the governor floated some changes to the state's bail laws that would make it easier to keep dangerous criminals off of the streets. She said that the current wording of the law "must be improved" and supplied some specific changes she's pushing forward.
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Gov. Hochul addresses potential changes to New York bail reform laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a room of New York elected officials at her State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is now calling the state’s controversial bail reform law into question. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we...
